Virginia State Police rush antivenom to Richmond to treat man bitten by his pet viper

The Virginia State Police on Sunday ensured that an antivenom treatment was rushed to VCU Health to use on a man who was bitten by his own pet, an African Pit Viper.

Virginia State Police said in a statement that it helped deliver antivenom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health to treat the man, whose name and locality of residence were not immediately disclosed.

The man was bitten overnight and already had received an initial dose of the antivenom treatment procured from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

A state police spokeswoman said the man is still alive but that she had no further information on his status. She also said she did not know in which locality the man was bitten.

A VCU spokeswoman declined to comment.

The African Pit Viper, also known as the Gaboon Viper, is one of the most venomous snakes in the world. The bite can cause fever, difficulty breathing, inflammation and hemorrhaging, which can lead to death, according to National Geographic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.