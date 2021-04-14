Virginia State Police seeking witnesses to Windsor police officers' traffic stop of Army lieutenant

Virginia State Police said Wednesday that they want to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the encounter between two Windsor police officers and an Army lieutenant at a Hampton Roads gas station last December.

State police are conducting a criminal investigation of the traffic stop. The investigation was ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam and initiated at the request of Windsor Police Chief Rodney Riddle, state police said.

The traffic stop was initiated about 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, as Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario was traveling west in a black Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. Route 460 in the town of Windsor, about 70 miles southeast of Richmond.

The actual traffic stop occurred a minute later at the BP gas station at the intersection of East Windsor Boulevard/U.S. 460, Church Street, Bank Street and Court Street.

Videos of the traffic stop have elicited outrage and prompted Virginia’s governor and attorney general to issue calls for transparency and further investigation.

Nazario, who lives in Petersburg and is Black and Latino, recently filed a federal lawsuit against the two Windsor police officers, saying that that his constitutional rights were violated. Nazario was threatened, pepper-sprayed and struck by the officers during the encounter, according to the lawsuit.