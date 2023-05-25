Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ABINGDON — The Washington County Board has voted against paying any claims filed by relatives of a California family slain by “catfish” police officer Austin Lee Edwards.

Edwards, 28, was employed by the sheriff’s office in November when he went to Riverside, California, near Los Angeles to meet a 15-year-old girl he met online. Police said Edwards told her he was 17.

A claim for damages was filed on behalf of the estates of three members of the Winek family, according to County Attorney Lucy Phillips. The claim is for “damages in an unspecified amount for negligence, gross negligence, wrongful death, survival and other damages resulting from this incident.”

Phillips during a board meeting Tuesday said the sheriff’s office is a separate entity from county government and there’s no “factual basis” to establish a relationship between the county and Edwards.

Edwards previously was a Virginia state police trooper and lived in Chesterfield.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin late last year requested a full investigation of the incident by the Office of the State Inspector General, but an official report has yet to be produced. The Associated Press earlier this month obtained a policy document that says state police retains responsibility for “the oversight and conduct of internal investigations of its personnel.”

State officials have not responded to questions about the investigation.

Family members of Wineks have also indicated that they plan to sue the state. In a notice filed with the state, lawyers for an aunt and sibling of the teen allege Virginia State Police were “grossly negligent” in hiring Edwards as a state trooper in January 2022.

On his application to become a state trooper, Edwards disclosed that he had voluntarily checked himself into a mental health facility in 2016. In response to that disclosure, state police ordered Edwards to undergo a mental health evaluation, “which he failed,” the attorneys allege in the notice.

“The Virginia State Police deliberately buried the results of this mental health examination, did no further examination into this aspect of Edwards’ application, and hired him,” the notice states.

