Virginia Supreme Court dismisses challenge to wording of redistricting amendment

Democrats opposed to the amendment argue that there are no guarantees people of color will serve on the committee drawing the maps, and that the inclusion of lawmakers on the panel goes against the goal of a nonpartisan process.

They also argue that the Supreme Court of Virginia should not be the ultimate arbiter over the maps, and that it could tilt the maps to favor the GOP for a decade.

Goldman argued in court that the language doesn’t explain that the map-drawing would happen under new criteria directing how districts would be drawn. He argues that it also doesn’t explain that citizens on the map-drawing panel would be chosen by partisan lawmakers.

While a lengthier explanation, which is included in a separate pamphlet, does go into more detail, Goldman said few people read it.

“Could the people of Virginia decide what they want to do based on this language? With this, they don’t know what they’re doing,” Goldman said.