Virginia Supreme Court does not extend evictions moratorium,effect on tenants unclear amid federal action

The governor’s office said that while the recent order from the CDC was welcomed, it required further review.

“The Governor continues to work closely with the General Assembly on legislation that will keep Virginians safety in their homes throughout this health crisis,” said Yarmosky.

Northam on Thursday asked the court to extend its current evictions moratorium that expires Monday, Sept. 7, until Oct. 1, saying lawmakers needed more time to address the issue.

Christie Marra, director of housing advocacy for the Virginia Poverty Law Center, said Friday that the Supreme Court of Virginia’s moratorium held up any ongoing eviction writs. The CDC moratorium gives some breathing room to tenants who lost their jobs to get the assistance they need and avoid evictions, she said.

“What does worry us is that the Virginia Supreme Court order that expires on the seventh — it prohibits writs from moving forward. The question is: Writs that were issued and placed in sheriffs’ hands, are they going to move forward with those writs? That is our concern,” Marra said.

A court issues a writ of eviction directing the sheriff to remove a tenant from their apartment after the court grants the landlord an order of possession.