Virginia Supreme Court hears arguments for and against removal of the Lee monument in Richmond

He urged the justices to side with Marchant and hold that, "regardless of whether [the] plaintiffs ever had any sort of enforceable property right, that right was extinguished by the 2020 law and that law is perfectly Constitutional."

It is not known when the Supreme Court will rule in the cases. If the plaintiffs lose they could potentially appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, possibly further delaying any removal of the statue.

To that end, Heytens told the justices, "as of today, June 8, 2021, the governor has been enjoined from acting for an entire year, as of today, despite having prevailed on the merits in every single challenge seeking to block his actions.

"For that reason I think it is critically important that the court not only affirm the circuit court's decision on the merits, but also to make clear that the injunction pending appeal is immediately dissolved and that the new status quo is that the governor may act unless plaintiffs succeed in obtaining a new injunction from this court or a higher court," Heytens said.

Joseph E. Blackburn Jr., an attorney representing Gregory, also asked the justices to reverse Marchant. His client, said Blackburn, "is here to stop the sovereign, from doing what the sovereign can't do and to stop the sovereign from breaking its word."