Virginia Supreme Court picks two experts to assist in redistricting; wants proposed maps in 30 days

In the order, the Supreme Court said that disputes between the special masters "are to be resolved by good-faith efforts to find a compromise consistent with legal requirements."

It said the experts "must not consult with any political parties, partisan organizations, outside experts, or any other person or entity except for their personal support staff, the Justices of this Court and their designated staff, the Executive Secretary and designated employees of the Office of the Executive Secretary, the Clerk of Court, and three individuals employed by the Virginia Division of Legislative Services as permitted."

The justices said the special masters are encouraged to review comments submitted by any entity or person to the court’s public comment email address, redistricting@vacourts.gov.

The order, signed by Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons, states: "In short, the Court expects to receive from its Special Masters redistricting maps that have been drafted using factors that are fully compliant with constitutional and statutory law applied in an apolitical and nonpartisan manner."

Under a constitutional amendment the state's voters approved last year, redrawing districts using new census data fell to the state Supreme Court last month after the Virginia Redistricting Commission ended in partisan deadlock.

The justices asked party leaders in the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate to submit three or more nominees to assist the court with the job.