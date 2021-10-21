Virginia Supreme Court rejects rehearing in Lee Monument case

Northam ordered the statue removed last year during protests in Richmond following the death of George Floyd. The monument was located at Lee Circle on land given to the state by 1887 and 1890 deeds.

The residents opposed to the statue's removal filed suit in Richmond Circuit Court where a judge ruled against them, holding that arguments to keep the statue in place were contrary to current public policy as established by the General Assembly. But, an injunction was put in place barring the monument’s removal pending the appeal to the Virginia Supreme Court.

On Sept. 2, the justices sided with the judge, ruled against the plaintiffs and dissolved the injunction. In a separate case, the court also ruled against an heir of those who donated the property.

McSweeney said last month that restoring the monument would be the ideal outcome for his clients who do not believe that the state owns and controls it.

Among other things, the petition complained that the justices ignored the contention that the state cannot continue to benefit from an agreement it has repudiated. In this case, the state wants to keep ownership of the monument and land while disavowing the promises it made to obtain them. "Such a result allows the Commonwealth to take property without compensation," argued the petition.

The petition also asserted that the justices failed to address claims the state could transfer the monument and Lee Circle to a private party if, after 130 years, the state decided it does not want to be associated with any message the monument conveys.