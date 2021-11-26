Virginia Supreme Court takes up court access case in fatal police shooting

"The Commonwealth did not provide public notice of the proposed sealing in either instance," complained the newspapers' lawyers. The April 5 bond revocation hearing was closed at the request of the Commonwealth's attorney's office citing the need to talk about sealed documents attached to its motion.

No written request for closing it had been made beforehand, said the newspapers' petition. Dujardin objected to the closing and the hearing was delayed until April 26 to allow the public to be heard on whether the closing was appropriate.

At the April 26 hearing prosecutors argued they needed a closed proceeding because they needed to reference the sealed material. They claimed that defendant could be prejudiced if the public had access to the documents and the court would not be able to seat an impartial jury given the nature of the case and publicity about unrelated police shootings.

Spencer expressed concern about possible difficulties in seating an impartial jury and denied public access to the bond hearing, which was held on April 30. Ultimately she allowed Pearson to remain free on bond. She later denied public access to the sealed motions to revoke bond and to preclude certain defenses.