Virginia surpasses 5,000 total deaths from COVID-19 and hits record with 5,239 new cases on Thursday

Yet on New Year's Eve, many are debating holiday plans while the state reports a record high of 5,239 new cases, and health care workers on the front lines fear the worst is yet to come.

"It's a bad situation," Cook said. "There are not enough words and not enough adjectives to say how bad the situation is."

Coronavirus is projected to be the third leading cause of death in Virginia and the U.S. in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2018, the latest CDC dataset available, cancer and heart disease were the top two cause of death statewide with 15,148 dying from cancer and 14,600 from heart disease. The CDC has reported similar numbers for the past 5 years.

Final numbers for this year won't be available for months, but Virginia's grim death toll is well ahead of fatalities from accidents (3,936), strokes (3,778), chronic lower respiratory diseases (3,465) and the flu or pneumonia (1,283) reported to the CDC in 2018.

Less than 1,300 Virginians have died from the flu or pneumonia in a calendar year since 2016. The state reported more than 1,300 deaths from COVID by May 28, about two months after the first COVID-19 fatality in the state.