Virginia surpasses 5,000 total deaths from COVID-19 and hits record with 5,239 new cases on Thursday

More than 5,000 people in Virginia have lost their lives to COVID-19 since March 14. That's an average of more than 500 deaths per month, almost 120 per week and 17 each day.
Some died alone in hospital rooms where families couldn't visit. Others were nursing home residents who said goodbye to their children through glass windows. One was an immigrant in a detention center who was days from going home. Dozens were people incarcerated in Virginia prisons.
The deaths have meant permanently empty seats at thousands of dinner tables, said Dr. Patricia Cook, the chief medical officer at Daily Planet Health Services, a safety net provider in Richmond.
Yet on New Year's Eve, many are debating holiday plans while the state reports a record high of 5,239 new cases, and health care workers on the front lines fear the worst is yet to come.
"It's a bad situation," Cook said. "There are not enough words and not enough adjectives to say how bad the situation is."
Coronavirus is projected to be the third leading cause of death in Virginia and the U.S. in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2018, the latest CDC dataset available, cancer and heart disease were the top two cause of death statewide with 15,148 dying from cancer and 14,600 from heart disease. The CDC has reported similar numbers for the past 5 years.
Final numbers for this year won't be available for months, but Virginia's grim death toll is well ahead of fatalities from accidents (3,936), strokes (3,778), chronic lower respiratory diseases (3,465) and the flu or pneumonia (1,283) reported to the CDC in 2018.
Less than 1,300 Virginians have died from the flu or pneumonia in a calendar year since 2016. The state reported more than 1,300 deaths from COVID by May 28, about two months after the first COVID-19 fatality in the state.
A COVID-19 model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which correctly predicted months ago that Virginia would exceed 5,000 deaths by Thursday, is projecting the death toll could more than double by April 1.
That means the total deaths seen in 2020 could be surpassed within the first four months of the new year. That's even after the projection takes into account vaccine distribution being ramped up and restrictions staying in place.
In a Wednesday media briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam said there are no plans to lift the state's mandates, which currently include a 12 a.m. curfew, mask requirements both indoors and outdoors and a 10-person limit to social gatherings.
Though vaccinations remain a key factor in containing virus spread, state and national rollout efforts have lagged significantly and no definitive timeline exists to determine when the next tier of essential workers and people over the age of 75 could receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose. None have yet to receive a second dose, which both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require to be considered vaccinated.
While data from the Virginia Department of Health on Thursday shows the state received more than 100,000 vials in the last day - eclipsing the 370,000 total doses expected - less than 65,000 of those have been administered. That's barely 17% of vaccines distributed.
In Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico, 6,038 people have received their first vaccine dose. This is 10% of the people in the region estimated to qualify for the first round of vaccinations.
Christy Gray, director of the agency's division of immunization, said in a Wednesday media briefing that the more than 323,000-dose gap between those distributed and administered statewide is partially due to delayed reporting, technical issues and the holidays. But confusion remains as federal estimates fluctuate and thousands of front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff head into 2021 without a first dose and without answers.
In a tweet Wednesday, President Donald Trump blamed states for the setbacks and told them to "get moving!" while some Virginia representatives slammed the federal government for lack of planning.
"When you don’t make a plan and dismiss states’ need for coordination and strategy, this is what you get: a fouled-up vaccine distribution that’s going so slow it would take years," responded Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, on Twitter.
By the numbers
The Virginia Department of Health reported the state is nearing 350,000 total cases on Thursday. Nearly 150,000 of those cases — about 42% — occurred in the past month and a half.
Virginia is now averaging more than 3,600 cases per day and has had a total of 5,032 deaths, with 48 deaths reported since Wednesday. The percentage of people testing positive has climbed past 13%, but testing numbers continue to plummet.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association continues to report an increase in hospitalizations statewide. Its COVID-19 online dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — showed that 2,744 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
That is the highest number of people hospitalized that the group has recorded. Nearly 31,000 total people have been hospitalized and discharged throughout the pandemic.
According to the VDH’s COVID-19 dashboard, 18,041 people have been hospitalized statewide for the virus, an increase of 131 since Wednesday. The website notes that the figure underrepresents the total number of hospitalizations.
As of Wednesday, 44,979 cases had been linked to the state’s 1,950 total outbreaks. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico have had a total of 39,861 cases, 2,118 hospitalizations and 665 deaths.
Richmond has had 9,158 cases, 557 hospitalizations, 94 deaths and 132 outbreaks.
The Chesterfield Health District, which consists of Chesterfield, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has had 14,538 cases, 683 hospitalizations, 206 deaths and 96 outbreaks.
Henrico has had 12,337 cases, 682 hospitalizations, 293 deaths and 119 outbreaks. Hanover has had 3,828 cases, 196 hospitalizations and 72 deaths.
For questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccines, the VDH has a hotline at (804) 205-3501.
