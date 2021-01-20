Virginia teacher on leave after video circulates of him defending mob march

FALLS CHURCH — A northern Virginia middle school teacher has been placed on leave after he apparently told students in a virtual classroom that he attended the Jan. 6 mob march on the Capitol and described it as a peaceful event.

The short video circulating on social media appears to show Benjamin Plummer, a teacher and soccer coach at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, talking to students about the Jan. 6 march and attack on the Capitol.

In the video, the teacher says, "I was there. That's what I witnessed. ... When I heard the media just blaming Trump supporters the whole time, I knew then that it was a setup."

He goes on to say that "we listened to three months in the summer of organizations destroying cities, burning cities, looting cities. So what does the media say about these people? 'Oh, they're peaceful protesters.' OK. Now you have Trump supporters that are incredibly peaceful. They're all Christian. They believe in God. They're not there to damage or hurt things."

On Friday, school principal Hamish Brewer sent a note to parents of children in Plummer's class, saying the teacher has been placed on leave from his social studies class.

Prince William County Schools, in a statement provided Tuesday, said that it is investigating.