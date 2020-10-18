Virginia Tech, Radford University offer advice, and tests, as fall breaks near

ROANOKE — Midway through the fall semester, Virginia Tech and Radford University are trying to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19, with a mix of do’s, don’ts and more tests.
Tech “strongly discouraged” students last week from traveling or hosting visitors over Friday’s Fall Break.
“Navigating a pandemic is really difficult and can cause us all to feel fatigued,” the university said in a statement. “But we can’t let that weariness grow into apathy towards the guidelines that keep us and others safe and healthy. Now isn’t the time to give up, but rather to energize our efforts towards finishing the semester and year.”
Instead of traveling, Tech encouraged students to visit the Duck Pond, try a new game on campus or do an outdoor sport.
While Tech and Radford have seen COVID-19 cases generally level off since peaking in September, Radford has seen a small increase recently. The university on Tuesday reported 17 positive cases over the previous seven days, compared to recent weeks with two cases each.
“The slight increase in positive cases has been attributed to a limited number of small pop-up clusters that have not been linked to any specific activities and/or events,” Radford President Brian Hemphill wrote in a message last week.
“Public health officials have confirmed that there is no broader risk to the campus or the community. Individuals should continue to wear face coverings, exercise physical distancing, and practice good hygiene. This is truly the best defense against the spread of COVID-19.”
The 17 new cases out of 179 tests reflects a weekly positivity rate of 9.49%.
Radford reported two cases out of 75 tests (2.67%) for the week that ended Oct. 6 and two cases out of 271 tests (0.74%) the week before that.
At Tech, 115 students and one employee had tested positive for the coronavirus between Oct. 7 and Tuesday out of 2,483 tests, a positivity rate of 4.67%.
Tech’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday also reported that 116 students were currently in designated quarantine space on campus.
Tech and Radford say they will offer COVID-19 tests to students who wish to be screened before the Thanksgiving break.
Both schools will switch to all-online classes after the break, in keeping with their operational plans that were devised over the summer.
“All students are invited and encouraged to participate in voluntary COVID-19 testing before leaving campus for Thanksgiving and the rest of the fall semester,” Tech said in the statement. “For many returning home, we recognize that you may live or visit with relatives, friends, and others who may be at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.”
Students must schedule an appointment before Oct. 26 through an online portal. Tech said all students who schedule a test will receive one, and the test will be free. Testing will take place in Lane Stadium from Nov. 14-24.
Caitlyn Scaggs, a Radford spokeswoman, said students will be offered “exit testing” in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Those who test positive will have to isolate themselves in keeping with Virginia Department of Health guidelines, she said.
People should isolate until 10 days after the date of a positive test, according to the VDH.
Radford students who travel to or return from places deemed COVID-19 “hot spots” will be tested at the beginning of the spring semester, Scaggs said.
Tech is expected to outline its plans for the spring semester by early this week.