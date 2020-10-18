Virginia Tech, Radford University offer advice, and tests, as fall breaks near

ROANOKE — Midway through the fall semester, Virginia Tech and Radford University are trying to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19, with a mix of do’s, don’ts and more tests.

Tech “strongly discouraged” students last week from traveling or hosting visitors over Friday’s Fall Break.

“Navigating a pandemic is really difficult and can cause us all to feel fatigued,” the university said in a statement. “But we can’t let that weariness grow into apathy towards the guidelines that keep us and others safe and healthy. Now isn’t the time to give up, but rather to energize our efforts towards finishing the semester and year.”

Instead of traveling, Tech encouraged students to visit the Duck Pond, try a new game on campus or do an outdoor sport.

While Tech and Radford have seen COVID-19 cases generally level off since peaking in September, Radford has seen a small increase recently. The university on Tuesday reported 17 positive cases over the previous seven days, compared to recent weeks with two cases each.

“The slight increase in positive cases has been attributed to a limited number of small pop-up clusters that have not been linked to any specific activities and/or events,” Radford President Brian Hemphill wrote in a message last week.