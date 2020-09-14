Virginia Tech scientists explore wastewater as a way to detect COVID-19 outbreaks

Instead of testing every individual across campus for COVID-19, scientists can pinpoint certain residence halls. Then the university can connect with the health department for contact tracing or more targeted testing to determine who has contracted the virus.

“It allows you to rapidly separate what kind of places are experiencing early outbreaks,” Finkielstein said.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, has said that roughly 95% of new cases in Montgomery County belong to students. Many of these patients have mild to no symptoms, and they aren’t getting severely ill, she said.

Because of the lack of symptoms among young people, researchers believe the wastewater testing method could be particularly useful to gauge a population of people mostly in their late teens and early 20s.

“I think the application in particular in a college town is going to be of remarkable value,” Finkielstein said.

One way Vikesland and his team collect samples is by opening up a sewer manhole and dipping in a container to grab wastewater rushing past. Another way is to gather samples from pumps stationed around sewer mains that will collect wastewater every hour, to ensure they’re getting a full day’s worth of flushes.