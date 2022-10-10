Virginia to add electric vehicle charging along interstate routes

Virginia has a plan to add more fast electric vehicle chargers along major roads around the state and it is tapping into some federal funding to do it.

The Virginia Department of Transportation was recently approved for $38.4 million in federal funding for the first phase of its plan over the next two years.

State officials expect the funding — administered to each U.S. state, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. — through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program (NEVI), to total more than $106 million for Virginia by 2026.

VDOT submitted a plan this summer and was approved for funding on Sep. 27. The NEVI program stems from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed into law last November.

The initial phase of VDOT’s plan will focus on installing EV charging stations along the state’s federally mandated Alternative Fuel Corridors — which run along the interstate routes and total more than 1,000 miles.

The Federal Highway Administration designates Alternative Fuel Corridors to create a national network of EV charging stations aligned with hydrogen, propane and natural gas-fueling infrastructure along national highways or interstates.

Del. David Reid, D-Loudoun, said this build out can help foster more electric vehicle driving around the state and ease “range anxiety.”

Reid said he often charges his own EV at home overnight. He said he has traveled from Loudoun County to Richmond and back — but he noted the concern some constituents have expressed around how far they can travel or how often they would need to charge their car.

That’s where the expanded fast charging infrastructure can help.

Those are also frequently asked questions for Drive Electric RVA, according to its lead organizer Charles Gerena. The organization promotes the adoption of and education about EVs and has advocated for legislation at the state level.

Like charging a phone or fueling up at a gas station, he said the expanded charging stations can help EV drivers top up when they need it and travel further. He also said more chargers will be an asset for people who live in homes or apartments with less access to plug in their vehicles.

Gerena also noted the charging stations that private companies have already installed in Virginia and how the NEVI funding can help the state expand that work.

“That's been really great to see because they see that the more you're buying EVs ... that there's a market opportunity to meet that need,” he said. “Where the government can come in is sort of filling in those gaps, maybe where the private interests may or may not get to it for a while … it tends to be rural communities, even urban communities that are under-retailed.”

It’s these communities that he is eager to see Virginia and private companies focus on next.

According to VDOT’s plan, phase two of its plans will focus on expanding charging infrastructure beyond the alternative fuel corridors.

“That was kind of our point with this is to build out basic federal requirements and then our next round will be more creative,” said Jen Deci, deputy secretary of transportation for Virginia.

Deci said that after VDOT focuses on the interstate corridors, a second phase will focus on statewide corridors like Virginia Route 58 - an east-west route across southern Virginia; Route 29, a north-south route that extends from Danville to Washington; and Route 77 a north-south route in Southwest Virginia.

“The point of the NEVI and the point in general was building out the entire federal network,” Deci said. “But I think our next plan does include a lot more of the Southside.”

Additionally, Deci said VDOT’s plans will be tweaked as needed during the course of NEVI funding. Deci explained that things VDOT will watch for is if demand increases as more people begin driving EVs and how luxury EV company Tesla plans to make its charging infrastructure compatible with other EV brands.

“We don't know what we don't know,” Deci said of EV infrastructure needs in the years ahead. He added that VDOT will annually assess the demand for charging infrastructure.