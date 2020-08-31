Virginia to help provide 20 more Legal Aid lawyers for tenants facing eviction

With a temporary freeze on evictions scheduled to end and thousands of cases mounting on court dockets around the state, Virginia is steering $4 million toward legal assistance for tenants at risk of losing their homes, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.
The infusion for the Legal Services Corporation of Virginia will pay for 20 attorneys over the next two years. Having representation from a Legal Aid lawyer can more than double a tenant’s chance of having a “successful outcome” to their eviction case, the governor’s office said in a release.
“Our Commonwealth faced an eviction crisis before COVID-19 arrived in early March, and the ongoing global pandemic is making this problem even worse,” Northam stated in a release.
More than 55,000 eviction cases were filed in the state from January to July. About one out of three resulted in an eviction judgment, according to the RVA Eviction Lab at Virginia Commonwealth University. The lab’s analysis found as many as 262,000 households across the state were at risk of eviction in August.
Northam’s announcement comes as state leaders are weighing how to stem a rising tide of eviction filings fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has pushed thousands of households to the brink of eviction because of job and wage losses.
As state lawmakers have convened for a special session of the General Assembly to take up policing reforms and other pressing matters, advocates have called for more robust protections for tenants.
Virginia is devoting $2 million to the hire more legal aid lawyers using the state’s pandemic relief fund, established earlier this year and funded by a tax on gray machines. The other half came by way of a $2 million donation from IKEA U.S. Community Foundation.
The company, which employs 550 people in the state, donated an amount equivalent to what its employees received from the state in unemployment benefits. It is making similar donations to help states around the country recover from the economic fallout of the public health crisis, according to a release from the governor’s office.
A Supreme Court moratorium on some evictions is set to end next week. Northam said Monday he had not requested the court extend the freeze, but that his administration was committed to helping residents stay in their homes.
Over the summer, his administration established a $50 million rental assistance and mortgage relief program using federal CARES Act funds. More than 3,100 households have been approved for assistance through the program, according to a release.
Northam also has proposed an additional $88 million in funding for Virginia’s Housing Trust Fund over the biennium to curb evictions and grow the number of affordable housing units.
Said Northam, “I have tried to approach this from every angle I can.”
