Virginia to impose nightly curfew, limit social gatherings to 10 people, tighten mask rules

Virginia will be under a nightly curfew from midnight until 5 a.m., and social gatherings will be limited to 10 people under new public restrictions meant to stem the surge of COVID-19 expected to go into effect Monday.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the new restrictions Thursday afternoon, citing an untamed spike of COVID-19 cases in the state in the middle of the busy holiday season.
"Virginia will go into a modified stay at home order," Northam said during a briefing with reporters. "The virus, we know, spreads when people are around each other in groups. When groups are smaller, it spreads less. That's one more reason why it's important to stay home. If you don't need to be out, we ask you to stay home."
At the same time, the Northam administration declined to tighten restrictions on restaurants and bars, arguing that existing restrictions are sufficient.
The new restrictions go into effect a minute into Monday, and expire Jan. 31. Northam said restrictions could be lifted early or extended, depending on the state's trends.
"We don't want to extend this but we may have to. It all depends on what the virus is doing next. And that depends on what you do," Northam said, speaking into the camera to Virginians watching.
The state on Thursday also tightened its guidance on mask wearing to align with new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease control issued last week.
All Virginians aged 5 and over will now be required to wear masks indoors when sharing the space with other people who are coming within 6 feet. That includes private residences. Masks are now also required outdoors when coming within 6 feet of other people.
Over the last week, the state has averaged 3,800 new COVID-19 cases per day, a staggering number compared to previous peaks. The positivity rate -- the share of people testing positive among everyone tested -- is now at 11%. Just three months ago, that rate was 4.8%, below the World Health Organization’s suggested 5% target, which suggests the spread of the virus is under control.
While state and federal health officials have touted an impending vaccine, it may be months until the general public has access to it, making social distancing crucial to keeping cases low and hospitals from breaching their capacities.
Virginia is following the lead of North Carolina, which this week implemented a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew amid a surge of cases there.
Virginia’s curfew will start later, at midnight, Yarmosky said. As it’s done in the past, the Northam administration said it will rely on education and public goodwill to foster compliance, not enforcement.
“The purpose is to be a step beyond what we’ve done with the 10 p.m. alcohol restrictions. We know people tend to get less vigilant late at night, especially with alcohol involved,” Yarmosky said.
The curfew will include broad exceptions for work and essential needs, but it will not include exceptions for visits with friends and family outside people’s immediate households.
“The goal is not off the street, but in your residence,” Yarmosky said.
The Northam administration is also again dropping the limit of people that can gather in private or in public for socializing. Last month, the administration set the limit at 25. It will now drop down the 10, reflecting the limit in place during the strictest phase of the pandemic in the spring.
The decision comes 15 days before Christmas Day and on the first day of Hanukkah, likely forcing many extended families to reconsider their holiday plans.
New limit does not apply to businesses, churches
The gathering limit doesn’t apply to businesses, places of worship and other specific venues, which are currently operating under their own, venue-specific restrictions.
Those restrictions appeared to remain unchanged Thursday, with the exception that all restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight, in line with the curfew. Those establishments were already operating under a restriction that cut off alcohol sales at 10 p.m., and guidelines on social distancing and masking.
The Northam administration said Thursday that it is stepping up enforcement of those guidelines, and sanctioning businesses found out of compliance.
The administration on Thursday also doubled down on its workplace guidance urging workplaces that can telework to do so.
"The message is clear. If you can work from home, please do it. If you don't need to go out, please stay at home," Northam said.
The governor reiterated that the state is not making policy for colleges and universities, arguing that local communities "are working very hard to make thoughtful and responsible decisions at the local level, because local leaders know what's right for their community."
At the same time, Northam said the state is working to ensure teachers are prioritized to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
While the state is not issuing new restrictions specific to places of worship, Northam urged the state's religious leaders to encourage healthy behaviors among their communities.
"For me, God is wherever you are. You don't have to sit in a pew for God to hear your prayers. So I strongly call on our faith leaders to lead the way," Northam said. "Worship outside or worship online is still worship."
