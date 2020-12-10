Virginia to impose nightly curfew, limit social gatherings to 10 people, tighten mask rules

Virginia will be under a nightly curfew from midnight until 5 a.m., and social gatherings will be limited to 10 people under new public restrictions meant to stem the surge of COVID-19 expected to go into effect Monday.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the new restrictions Thursday afternoon, citing an untamed spike of COVID-19 cases in the state in the middle of the busy holiday season.

"Virginia will go into a modified stay at home order," Northam said during a briefing with reporters. "The virus, we know, spreads when people are around each other in groups. When groups are smaller, it spreads less. That's one more reason why it's important to stay home. If you don't need to be out, we ask you to stay home."

At the same time, the Northam administration declined to tighten restrictions on restaurants and bars, arguing that existing restrictions are sufficient.

The new restrictions go into effect a minute into Monday, and expire Jan. 31. Northam said restrictions could be lifted early or extended, depending on the state's trends.

"We don't want to extend this but we may have to. It all depends on what the virus is doing next. And that depends on what you do," Northam said, speaking into the camera to Virginians watching.