Virginia to receive $77.1 million from CDC to widen vaccine accessibility, ensure equity in distribution

Virginia is receiving $77.1 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help remove accessibility barriers limiting vaccine uptake and equitable distribution among the state's most-affected populations, the federal agency announced Tuesday.
Only the 11 states with more doses delivered than Virginia, such as Texas, Florida and California — which was allotted the most at $357 million — received a greater portion of the $3 billion initiative to bolster federal efforts through the American Rescue Plan and CARES Act.
The CDC is requiring 60%, or about $46.3 million, be allocated to supporting local health departments, community organizations and health centers. But as of Tuesday afternoon, what that would look like on the local level in Virginia was unclear.
Of the total funding, 75% also has to prioritize programs focused on equitable distribution and access. The Virginia Department of Health was not able to immediately respond to how it plans to manage or distribute the money and how the $77.1 million will impact equity efforts.
Still, the move marks an aggressive attempt to reduce disparities that, nearly four months into the vaccine rollout, have catapulted white Virginians to being vaccinated at 4.7 times the rate of Black residents and 8 times that of Latinos.
This gulf is occurring as Black and Latino Virginians in their 30s and 40s have a COVID death rate 6.3 and 10.9 times higher than whites in the same age group when accounting for population.
Structural limitations in these communities — internet access, language, rampant misinformation and transportation — have contributed to the lag.
On-the-ground efforts have been underway with targeted clinics for immigrants and refugees, reserved appointment slots for Black and Latino residents and hiring more bilingual community health workers. But more is needed, and ramping up these strategies requires money and staffing that public health departments historically have not had.
With all adults in Virginia expected to eligible for a dose by April 18, the money could prove critical in ensuring the widened eligibility doesn't worsen those challenges — especially since variants pose a threat to vaccine progress and the most likely to be in frontline jobs around crowds of people are immigrant and Black and Latino populations.
Despite eligibility phases prioritizing essential workers, VDH's website on Tuesday showed that as vaccination counts among white people near 1.1 million doses, Latinos hit only 133,444 on Tuesday. Black residents approached 227,000.
The percentage of total vaccinations for each group, 8.3% for Latinos and 14.2% for Black Virginians, is lower than their share of the state and their COVID demographics.
But while the racial and ethnic inequities have been at the forefront of the pandemic, vaccine hesitancy runs deepest in white evangelicals, according to March findings from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
People in rural health districts and those who lean politically conservative are also major blocs where VDH is seeing high levels of vaccine skepticism regardless of education outreach, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator, in a recent news conference.
Avula said this will likely become one of the greater hurdles to achieving herd immunity in May and June.
To pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682. To check eligibility phases by health district, click here.
(804) 649-6103
Twitter: @sabrinaamorenoo