Virginia to receive $77.1 million from CDC to widen vaccine accessibility, ensure equity in distribution

Virginia is receiving $77.1 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help remove accessibility barriers limiting vaccine uptake and equitable distribution among the state's most-affected populations, the federal agency announced Tuesday.

Only the 11 states with more doses delivered than Virginia, such as Texas, Florida and California — which was allotted the most at $357 million — received a greater portion of the $3 billion initiative to bolster federal efforts through the American Rescue Plan and CARES Act.

The CDC is requiring 60%, or about $46.3 million, be allocated to supporting local health departments, community organizations and health centers. But as of Tuesday afternoon, what that would look like on the local level in Virginia was unclear.

Of the total funding, 75% also has to prioritize programs focused on equitable distribution and access. The Virginia Department of Health was not able to immediately respond to how it plans to manage or distribute the money and how the $77.1 million will impact equity efforts.

Still, the move marks an aggressive attempt to reduce disparities that, nearly four months into the vaccine rollout, have catapulted white Virginians to being vaccinated at 4.7 times the rate of Black residents and 8 times that of Latinos.