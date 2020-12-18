Virginia to receive nearly 110,000 fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than promised. The reason is unclear.

There’s no mandate that says health care systems have to use the extra doses, but the FDA outlined recommendations for them. They include ensuring that the remaining liquid makes a full dose, avoiding mixing multiple vials to create more doses and consulting the state health department.

Doses from the vaccine developed by Pfizer began to arrive at Virginia hospitals on Monday, and by now, hundreds of health care workers throughout the state have begun vaccinations.

Incoming shipments expected from Pfizer as well as Moderna — whose vaccine the FDA panel endorsed Thursday — would jumpstart vaccine distribution among long-term care facilities.

The state has roughly 8.5 million people, and officials expect it will be months before the vaccine is widely available. Thursday’s announced delay could put doses further from reality for lower-priority groups.

These include essential workers who are next in line and whose workforce in Virginia includes nearly 275,000 Black and Latino people — two communities disproportionately impacted by the virus.

The line would also include those at higher risk of complications from the virus, but the state hasn’t outlined how it’d prioritize people in those groups as of Thursday.