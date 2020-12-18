Virginia to receive nearly 110,000 fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than promised. The reason is unclear.

Federal officials notified Virginia on Thursday that the state will receive about 110,000 fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine than it was promised at the start of this month.
The change, confirmed Friday morning by the Virginia Department of Health, could mean many health care workers and nursing home residents will have to wait longer than expected to receive a shot. But VDH said Friday that the state has already placed an order for 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which appears close to receiving federal approval, will begin arriving next week.
The original estimate of 480,000 doses would have been enough to inject nearly all of the state’s 500,000 health care workers and long-term care residents and staff, which federal officials and the state have singled out as the top priority.
The news comes on the heels of officials in several states learning late Wednesday that they’d be shortchanged in next week’s vaccine shipment — three days after the first batch of COVID vaccines rolled out across the U.S. and Virginia pledged to send 8,000 doses to the District of Columbia.
Washington state, Oregon and Illinois officials are expecting their scheduled dose count to be nearly halved, a significant change that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called “disruptive and frustrating” in a Thursday tweet.
In a news briefing Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the shipments slated for Florida — about 450,000 vaccines — have been put “on hold.”
The shift has raised doubts about whether the goal of administering 20 million vaccinations by Jan. 1 — a record touted by Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s distribution team — is attainable.
On Wednesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters that Pfizer experienced “manufacturing challenges,” prompting the company to respond with a statement on Thursday citing inaction from the federal government.
“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed,” the statement read. “This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.”
Adding to the confusion was a statement released earlier Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration — which granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 11 — reporting that the glass vials meant to hold five doses could contain enough for six or seven and stretch the limited supply of a desperately needed vaccine.
There’s no mandate that says health care systems have to use the extra doses, but the FDA outlined recommendations for them. They include ensuring that the remaining liquid makes a full dose, avoiding mixing multiple vials to create more doses and consulting the state health department.
Doses from the vaccine developed by Pfizer began to arrive at Virginia hospitals on Monday, and by now, hundreds of health care workers throughout the state have begun vaccinations.
Incoming shipments expected from Pfizer as well as Moderna — whose vaccine the FDA panel endorsed Thursday — would jumpstart vaccine distribution among long-term care facilities.
The state has roughly 8.5 million people, and officials expect it will be months before the vaccine is widely available. Thursday’s announced delay could put doses further from reality for lower-priority groups.
These include essential workers who are next in line and whose workforce in Virginia includes nearly 275,000 Black and Latino people — two communities disproportionately impacted by the virus.
The line would also include those at higher risk of complications from the virus, but the state hasn’t outlined how it’d prioritize people in those groups as of Thursday.
Gov. Ralph Northam said earlier this month that food distribution and infrastructure workers would likely be first, but said teachers may also be included further down the line.
The much-awaited COVID-19 vaccines come almost exactly a year after the discovery of the novel coronavirus in humans — unprecedented speed compared with past vaccine developments. Amid an uncontained surge, federal and state officials have hailed vaccine distribution as the “light at the end of the tunnel.”
Pfizer and Moderna, the two leading manufacturers, have outpaced competitors, with both reporting efficacy rates above 90%.
Both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines require cold storage up to the point of injection: -70 degrees Celsius for the Pfizer vaccine and -20 degrees Celsius for the Moderna vaccine. Both involve two doses a few weeks apart.
Unlike hospitals, many long-term care facilities are not equipped with ultra-cold storage capabilities, complicating distribution.
Through a partnership with the federal government, residents of long-term care facilities will be vaccinated through CVS and Walgreens, which are slated to deploy teams to those facilities on Monday.
For the purposes of vaccine distribution, health care personnel are defined as “paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.”
Residents of long-term care facilities are defined as “adults who reside in facilities that provide a variety of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently.”
Priority groups for the vaccine were determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices earlier this week. The committee took into account the heightened risk of exposure among health care workers, and the devastating number of deaths among residents of long-term care facilities, one of the hardest-hit groups during the pandemic.
In Virginia alone, 2,193 residents or staff of long-term care facilities have died of COVID-19, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
