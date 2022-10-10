Virginia traffic stops disproportionately involve Black and Hispanic drivers

Black and Hispanic drivers in Virginia are more likely to be stopped by police than are whites, a new report from the state Department of Criminal Justice Services says.

They are also more likely to be searched and arrested.

But the report says there isn’t enough data — about commuting patterns, or the degree of discretion police agencies grant officers in making stops, or the condition of vehicles involved in a stop — to say anything about reasons for the disparities.

The report specifically said it cannot determine one way or the other if bias is an issue.

“Obviously, bias is still a factor. It’s disingenuous not to arrive at that conclusion,” House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, said in an email. “This is a historical and empirical truth. The data today validates the lived experiences of Black and brown Virginians.

“It’s shameful but not surprising that Governor Youngkin continues to deny these truths, which means that these issues will not be addressed appropriately through training and hiring,” he added.

State Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said: “I’m a little bit baffled as to why they don’t understand the reason behind the data.”

She said it’s clear that the disparities can’t be explained as reflecting anything but drivers’ race or ethnicity.

Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, said: “The fact remains that Black and brown drivers are pulled over, arrested, and searched at disproportionate rates.”

He serves on both the statute-writing House Courts of Justice Committee, which approved legislation in 2020 that barred police from stopping vehicles simply because of improper tail lights, brake lights and loud mufflers, as well as on the House Public Safety Committee, which oversees legislation involving policy.

“We know that our commonwealth and our country have a history of racially biased policing, and we can’t eliminate that as a cause for these discrepancies,” Bourne said. “As legislators, our next step needs to be interpreting this data and working to address the reasons why police are making racially disproportionate stops.”

The report said that while Black people account for 19.5% of Virginia’s driving-age population, 30.8% of drivers in Virginia traffic stops were Black during the period from July 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022.

Hispanic drivers were also more likely to be stopped than whites, comprising 9.5% of drivers stopped, as compared to 8.9% of driving-age Virginians.

The figures for stops were essentially the same the year before.

But there were changes in search and arrest rates.

While 2.8% of Black drivers who were stopped were searched, compared with 2.1% of white drivers, that percentage was down from 5.2% the year before.

And 1.9% of Black drivers stopped were then arrested, down from 2.4% the year before. The report said 1.2% of white drivers stopped were arrested.

Police searched 2.9% of Hispanic drivers they had stopped, and arrested 2.1% of those drivers. Those figures were down from 4.7% searched and 3.5% arrested.

Using a ratio of arrests to percentage of population, the report found that in Carroll County in Southwest Virginia, sheriff’s officers were the most likely to stop Black drivers. There, while 1% of driving-age residents are Black, 20.5% of drivers stopped were Black.

In Southwest Virginia’s Wythe County, where 1.2% of driving-age residents are Hispanic, 7.9% of drivers stopped were Hispanic.

In almost all of the Shenandoah Valley and Southwest Virginia, the percentage of traffic stops of Black drivers was more than twice the percentage of Black residents in the local driving-age population, as was the case in Virginia Beach. Several counties in Southside Virginia reported the same kind of ratio for Hispanic drivers’ traffic stops.

“The intentional increase of police presence through traffic policing remains one of the most important tools to address high crime, especially violent crime involving a firearm,” wrote Jackson Miller, director of the Department of Criminal Justice Services, in forwarding the report.

“The reduction of traffic-related fatalities, seizures of guns, confiscation of drugs, and the arrests of individuals with outstanding warrants are important benefits that focused traffic enforcement provides,” added the former member of the House of Delegates and 17-year police veteran.

The report’s data is preliminary and doesn’t measure reasons for the traffic stops, said Secretary of Public Safety Robert “Bob” Mosier in an email.

There’s also no information about what happens after a given traffic stop, search or arrest, such as findings within the judicial system about the appropriateness or adherence to due process, he added.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin “has great confidence in the professionalism and integrity of Virginia’s law enforcement officers,” Mosier said.

In the governor’s meetings with communities across the state, “we have listened carefully and what we have heard is a request for increased police presence,” he said.

“The intentional increase of police presence is one of the most important tools to address crime,” he added.

Virginia police chiefs want to be sure bias isn’t distorting enforcement, and more than 6,000 officers have taken the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police’s online training program on implicit bias in the past two years, said Dana Schrad, the association’s executive director.

“This is a topic that is frequently discussed among our chiefs,” Schrad said.

“I think the report does a good job of pointing out the frailties in the data, especially considering the impact of the pandemic on traffic enforcement overall and the reduction in force caused by a large exodus of officers from the profession,” she said.

“But it also is important to look at this report in the larger context of traffic crash and fatality data,” said Schrad, noting that a 2021 report by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a group of state traffic safety officials, reported that people of color are most likely to be victims of traffic crash injuries or fatalities.