Virginia updates how it conducts risk-limiting audits for election results

On Tuesday the Virginia Board of Elections approved a new risk-limiting audit manual ahead of the general election this November. Though election officials were already conducting risk-limiting audits in Virginia, they are now going to happen before state election officials certify election results.

That’s because the General Assembly passed legislation that repealed and replaced previous state code relating to the audits.

Risk-limiting audits are “a type of post-election audit that utilizes statistical methods and a manual review of paper ballots to confirm that the voting equipment accurately reported the correct outcome of an election,” the manual reads.

The audits analyze a random sample of hand-counted ballots to confirm election results along with using auditing software called Arlo. The process helps confirm that voting accurately reported election results.

“Now it's going to be done prior to the certification of the election, whereas before we did it in the months after the election,” said former elections commissioner Chris Piper.

For instance, the most recent such audit took place this past January – two months after the 2021 elections– and analyzed the results of the 13th and 75th House of Delegates districts.

In District 13, Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, defeated Republican Christopher Stone. In District 75, Republican Otto Wachsmann defeated Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex.

According to the 2022 legislation, every locality must conduct a risk-limiting audit at least once every five years, under the supervision of the Department of Elections.

Also, at least one randomly selected General Assembly contest must be audited. This year, the board will choose an election in one of the state's Congressional districts to be audited. The manual states that the State Board of Elections will meet the second Wednesday after an election to do this.

Aside from the randomly selected audits, election workers have a detailed process called “canvassing” ahead of certifying election results. This is where election workers upload results to the Virginia Election Registration and Information System, which is the repository for voter records in Virginia.

The state’s Board of Elections later meets on the first Monday of December to ascertain the results.

“Election results are checked at the precinct level, locality level and state level before being certified,” said Susan Beals, commissioner of the Department of Elections. “Virginia voters can have confidence in processes and safeguards in place to protect their vote.”

But some have expressed concerns in recent years — largely members of the Republican Party. President Donald Trump allies claimed that he won the 2020 election and that the contest had been "stolen" from him - assertions that multiple judges rejected. Some of his supporters carried out a deadly insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent certification of Joe Biden's victory.

In February the Virginia Senate rejected a proposal by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, to spend $70 million in state tax funds on a “forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election in Virginia, in which Biden beat Trump by 10 percentage points.

More recently, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the formation of an election integrity unit. Composed of more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals, the unit will provide legal advice to the Department of Elections as well as investigate and prosecute violations of state election law.

When casting her own vote last week on the first day of early voting, Beals said that she has faith in Virginia’s elections and urged anyone with questions to reach out to election officials.

“Seek out an election official and ask them how the process works,” she told Virginia Mercury at the time. “Because most of them would be very happy to tell you.”

Piper commends Beals for her comment and added that he believes more election workers should speak out about the process and offer to answer questions.

“We've always been happy to sink in the background,” Piper said. “We've always wanted people to come get their ballot, cast their ballot, go home, watch the results, and now have given a second thought to how elections are conducted — because if we aren't the story that means that we did our job.”

But amid ongoing questions about legitimacy or how the process works in recent years, he said “it's incumbent upon election officials to begin to speak out to talk more about the process.”