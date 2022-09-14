Virginia veterans employment push hits milestone

Virginia's push to help active-duty military men and women find work as they leave the service and to connect veterans with employers has done just that for 100,000 over the last decade.

The Virginia Values Veterans program offers grants for companies that go through its certification process up $1,000 for each eligible veteran hired, up to $10,000 in all.

"It started in 2012 with the basic philosophy that Virginia businesses will be better with more veterans working for them," Gov. Glenn Youngkin told an awards luncheon to honor employers in the program on Wednesday at the Richmond Convention Center.

At the core of the Virginia Values Veterans program is a course that teaches employers about what often unfamiliar military specializations really mean in terms of civilian skills. The program shares nationally recognized best practices for recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans, too.

Translating military expertise into civilian credentials has been a major push of Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., through his work with the Capitol Hill career and technical education caucus.

More than 2,100 Virginia companies have earned Virginia Values Veterans certifications.

The 100,000 veterans and departing military personnel who have found work through the program over 10 years account for a healthy portion of Virginia's 700,000 veterans and more than 150,000 active-duty military.

"It is so exciting to see so many of them start the next chapter of their life here in the commonwealth," Youngkin said.

"This is the beginning. We know there is more work to do, taking care of our veterans and veterans' families, taking care of our active duty heroes and their families," he said. "Making sure they want to stay here."