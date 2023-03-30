Fifty years ago, the United States signed the Paris Peace Accords with the northern and southern governments of Vietnam, as well as the Viet Cong. That agreement essentially ended the nearly 20-year war in the country, freeing tens of thousands of war prisoners and bringing them home.

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond on Wednesday commemorated the anniversary by inviting veterans to the site for Vietnam War Veterans Day. The event dovetailed with the new “Fifty Years Beyond: The Vietnam War Experience” exhibit that highlights Virginian soldiers of that conflict.

Author Barbara Powers Wyatt also spoke about her recently re-released book “We Came Home: The Firsthand Stories of Vietnam POWs.”

Dr. Darrell Smith is an Air Force veteran of Iraq, Afghanistan and Bahrain who helped Powers in re-publishing the book. His father was a five-tour veteran in Vietnam and a POW, one of the many people detailed among its pages.

“The fact that some of the many of these guys did five and six years as a POW is a testament to their their faith that they would eventually come home. Because if you don’t have that faith and that hope you’re not going to come home,” Smith said.

Vietnam War Veterans Day was established by the federal government in 2017 to honor and recognize the thousands of men and women who served in our armed forces during the Vietnam War era. Virginia also proclaims March 29 each year as Vietnam War Veterans day in the commonwealth.

Paul Galanti is a highly decorated veteran who was a POW of seven years in Hanoi during the war. He became famous for making the cover of Newsweek with his wife when POWs returned and were reunited with their families.

“We were the best thing about the war,” Galanti said. “The war was a terrible situation but when we finally came home it was the most positive piece of the war. That’s why its important to honor other veterans.”

The memorial’s newest exhibit features historical photos of 50 Virginia veterans from when they were serving during the Vietnam era. Each of the photographs is combined with a video interview describing the subjects’ time serving in the war. The 50 photographs were selected from 1,000 statewide submissions.

About 100 people including veterans and family members attended the event at the Virginia War Memorial.

Matthew Allen did two tours in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry, the first with an Artillery unit and the second with a Mechanized Infantry unit. He saw combat along a route called the Ho Chi Minh Trail and in other places during the war.

“I come to these kinds of things for personal knowledge, I can learn more about the experience,” Allen said. “War is nothing to be proud of, I wish we could settle our differences with intelligent conversation.”

The war memorial first opened in 1956 as a way to honor those that fought in World War II. Over the years, it has grown to honor Virginians of all wars with a new space dedicated to those who were killed during the War on Terror.

