IN THE NEWS

DOC will not release audiotapes

The Virginia Department of Corrections has recorded audio of at least 30 executions over the past three decades, but it has no plans to release the tapes publicly. The department rejected an Associated Press request under the state's public records law to release the recordings after NPR obtained and reported on four of them. Executions are normally witnessed only by a select few, including prison officials, victims, family members, journalists and spiritual advisers. Several death penalty experts say the four recordings in Virginia and another 23 Georgia execution tapes released two decades ago are believed to be the only publicly available recordings of executions in the U.S.

FUEL: Buc-ee's is coming to Virginia. The popular Texas convenience store chain that has developed a cult-like following is planning a location off Interstate 64 in New Kent County, between Williamsburg and Richmond. The highway is a busy corridor to Busch Gardens and Virginia Beach. The company known for its massive stores, beef jerky and barbecue is expanding into multiple states this year.

LAWMAKERS: Two more Virginia legislators have announced they will not be seeking new terms. Democratic Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, of Fairfax County, and Democratic Sen. Lynwood Lewis, from Accomack on the Eastern Shore, said they plan to step down after their current terms end. At least 20 lawmakers are planning to leave their posts rather than seek reelection under new electoral maps.

THEY SAID ...

“We used to have our doors wide open, if the weather was nice, when we had services. We don’t do that anymore. We have two doors, and they’re locked, and you knock, and we look through a webcam to determine whether we want to let you in. It didn’t used to be like that in America.”

— Eric Hallerman, president of the Blacksburg Jewish Community Center, where a sign was defaced with graffiti recently

“While I may have made some mistakes in my life, these charges are false. I look forward to clearing them in a court of law.”

— Virginia Del. Matt Fariss, R-Appomattox, who faces two felony charges after he swerved his sport utility vehicle toward a woman after they argued, striking her and leaving her with minor injuries, according to authorities.

ODDS AND ENDS

PET: A dog found on a runway at Norfolk International Airport last month has a new home. The airport said the puppy, which was not microchipped, was put up for adoption. Crews rescued it from the airfield. “After a long pursuit by the airport’s operations, police, fire departments, field maintenance employees and FAA Norfolk Tower, the dog was humanely captured,” the post reads. “After a warm bath and lots of kisses, the dog was transferred to the Norfolk Animal Care Center to find a new home.”

DEMO: The University of Virginia board of visitors has approved plans to tear down townhouses near the College at Wise campus. The buildings on Darden Drive have not been used since 2013 because of structural, electrical and moisture issues. They used to house 40 students in 20 double-occupancy rooms.

BY THE NUMBERS

34

States represented at a gathering in Williamsburg by Colonial Williamsburg and the VA250 Commission to develop plans for the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026. “It seems appropriate that the first national event marking the 250th anniversary of our founding will take place in Williamsburg, given the role the city and Virginia played in creating a intercolonial movement in 1773,” said Carly Fiorina, board chair of The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

$30 million

Amount of funding, in dollars, the state is putting toward the lingering effects of the pandemic on student achievement. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that the K-12 Learning Recovery Grants will be available to parents for education services intended to address learning loss and student well-being, including such things as tutoring and summer enrichment programs.

IN THE NEWS

Virginia FBI HQ would cost $1 billion more than Maryland plan

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and members of the state’s congressional delegation have renewed their pitch to build a new FBI headquarters in Maryland instead of Virginia. Moore and Maryland lawmakers met with representatives of the General Services Administration and the FBI on Wednesday. The Maryland officials said it would cost taxpayers at least $1 billion more to build in Virginia and take longer. Plans to replace the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C., have been under discussion for 15 years. The GSA has named three finalist sites: Springfield, Virginia; Greenbelt, Maryland; and Landover, Maryland.

SHOOTING: The top prosecutor in Newport News, where a 6-year-old shot and wounded his teacher, told NBC News that his office will not seek charges against the child. But Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn said Wednesday that his office has yet to decide if any adults will face charges. Police said the boy used his mother’s gun in the Jan. 6 shooting. A lawyer for the child’s mother has said the weapon was secured in a closet and had a lock on it. Gwynn told NBC that a 6-year-old would not have the competency to understand the legal system and what a charge means. The prosecutor's decision not to charge the child was anticipated by legal experts.

SUBS: Virginia may build nuclear-powered attack submarines for Australia. A European official and a person familiar with the matter on Thursday told The Associated Press that the country plans to buy the Virginia-class submarines to modernize its fleet. The submarines, which cost $3 billion each, are built at shipbuilding plants in Virginia and Connecticut. President Joe Biden is expected to make an announcement on Monday.