Virginia woman battles grief following brother's COVID-19 death

KING GEORGE — Lynne Jenkins suspects she’ll live with the guilt and grief from her brother’s death from COVID-19 for the rest of her life.

Motley “M.B.” Self of Westmoreland County died Oct. 10, and as his medical proxy, she was responsible for making his health care decisions at the end. When it became clear that he couldn’t overcome the virus, she had to tell doctors to take him off a ventilator and stop treatment.

Because she felt she couldn’t risk exposing herself and her family to COVID-19 — and then quarantining for two weeks after one 15-minute visit — she didn’t see him in the hospital. He was alone in his last days, including when he drew his final breath. That breaks her heart.

“Every day I go to work and come home, and then I fall apart,” said Jenkins, who lives in King George County and works with elderly patients as a home health care provider. “I hope my children and grandchildren don’t ever have to make that decision for me. I don’t want that for my boys — let me tell you, it’s hard.”

Jenkins said she wanted to speak for those who can’t be with their families as they die from COVID-19 in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.