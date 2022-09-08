 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virginians react to death of Queen Elizabeth

  • 0

The succession to the British throne is regulated through descent and by Parliamentary statute. In 2013 the Succession to the Crown Act was enacted. This means that younger sons can no longer displace an elder daughter in the line of succession. Line of Succession: 1. The Prince of Wales 2. …

This story will be updated ...

Virginians are reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

"Today, we sadly mourn the loss of a transcendent leader, Queen Elizabeth II, who admirably presided over the United Kingdom for over 70 years and was deeply beloved by her people. Throughout her reign, she showed steadfast compassion towards the United States during trying times, especially following the September 11th attacks. Virginians fondly remember Queen Elizabeth II’s many visits to the Commonwealth of Virginia including in 1957 for the Jamestown anniversary, 1976 for the U.S. Bicentennial celebration and 1991 to Arlington National Cemetery. Her most recent trip in 2007 when she visited the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Jamestown's 400th anniversary celebration, and Virginia Tech was a particularly important part of Virginia’s history. As governor, the Queen's consistent tenderness for the Commonwealth and Virginians will never be forgotten."

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

— Gov. Glenn Youngkin 

"Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth II. I keep these photos of her visit to Jamestown, VA in 2007 in my Senate office, and remember the visit fondly. Her kindness and grace will be missed."

— U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UN report says human development set back 5 years by Covid, other crises

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News