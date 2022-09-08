Virginians react to death of Queen Elizabeth

"Today, we sadly mourn the loss of a transcendent leader, Queen Elizabeth II, who admirably presided over the United Kingdom for over 70 years and was deeply beloved by her people. Throughout her reign, she showed steadfast compassion towards the United States during trying times, especially following the September 11th attacks. Virginians fondly remember Queen Elizabeth II’s many visits to the Commonwealth of Virginia including in 1957 for the Jamestown anniversary, 1976 for the U.S. Bicentennial celebration and 1991 to Arlington National Cemetery. Her most recent trip in 2007 when she visited the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond, Jamestown's 400th anniversary celebration, and Virginia Tech was a particularly important part of Virginia’s history. As governor, the Queen's consistent tenderness for the Commonwealth and Virginians will never be forgotten."