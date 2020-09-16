Virginia's COVID-19 cases increase by 845; deaths up by 45

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 136,359 — an increase of 845 from the 135,514 reported Tuesday.
The 136,359 cases consist of 129,963 confirmed cases and 6,396 probable cases. There are 2,884 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,711 confirmed and 173 probable. That’s an increase of 45 from the 2,839 reported Tuesday. The VDH dashboard continued to note on Wednesday that there’s an “existing data backlog” for Tuesday's death count, and that VDH is working to identify COVID-related deaths using death certificate information.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,389, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.
In the Richmond area, there are 16,322 cases: 5,628 in Chesterfield County, 5,120 in Henrico County, 4,384 in Richmond and 1,190 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 384 deaths attributed to the virus: 205 in Henrico, 89 in Chesterfield, 55 in Richmond and 35 in Hanover.
There are 952 outbreaks, which make up 20,667 of Virginia’s total cases. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down from its spring peak. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.9% as of Sept. 12, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.6% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.