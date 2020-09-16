Virginia's COVID-19 cases increase by 845; deaths up by 45

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 136,359 — an increase of 845 from the 135,514 reported Tuesday.

The 136,359 cases consist of 129,963 confirmed cases and 6,396 probable cases. There are 2,884 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,711 confirmed and 173 probable. That’s an increase of 45 from the 2,839 reported Tuesday. The VDH dashboard continued to note on Wednesday that there’s an “existing data backlog” for Tuesday's death count, and that VDH is working to identify COVID-related deaths using death certificate information.

The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.

Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 10,389, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

In the Richmond area, there are 16,322 cases: 5,628 in Chesterfield County, 5,120 in Henrico County, 4,384 in Richmond and 1,190 in Hanover County.

Also, the region has 384 deaths attributed to the virus: 205 in Henrico, 89 in Chesterfield, 55 in Richmond and 35 in Hanover.