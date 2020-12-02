Virginia's COVID cases rise by 2,417 on Wednesday; 8.3% positivity rate highest since August

The Virginia Department of Health reported 242,480 total COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a 2,417-case increase from Tuesday. This brings the 7-day average to more than 2,300 new cases daily.
Last week, that number was an average of almost 2,600 cases per day, marking a state record since the start of the pandemic.
Of the 242,480 cases, 214,386 cases are confirmed and 28,094 are probable, meaning the person is symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19 but has not yet received a positive test result.
The total death count on Wednesday was 4,113, a 20-person increase from Tuesday's report.
Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,883, though the VDH dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented. According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 24,620 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released and 1,860 people are currently hospitalized with COVID or have COVID results pending.
Richmond has 6,803 cases, 507 hospitalizations and 82 deaths, with nearly 30% of cases coming from the 20-29 age group.
Chesterfield Health District, which includes Chesterfield County, Powhatan County and Colonial Heights, has 10,480 cases, 568 hospitalizations and 163 deaths.
Henrico County has 8,549 cases, 601 hospitalizations and 255 deaths. Hanover County has 2,494 cases, 163 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.
There have been 1,546 outbreaks, making up 34,161 of the state case count. Long term care facilities are about 46% of those cases.
Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield health districts have the most outbreaks in the state with the exception of Fairfax, which currently has 198. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.
Data from the VDH COVID dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 8.3%, the highest since the end of August. Last week, the positivity rate was 7.5%. A month ago, it was 6.0%. All are down from the state's peak of 20.6% in April but up from the lowest: 3.7% in March.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.