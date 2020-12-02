Virginia's COVID cases rise by 2,417 on Wednesday; 8.3% positivity rate highest since August

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henrico County has 8,549 cases, 601 hospitalizations and 255 deaths. Hanover County has 2,494 cases, 163 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.

There have been 1,546 outbreaks, making up 34,161 of the state case count. Long term care facilities are about 46% of those cases.

Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield health districts have the most outbreaks in the state with the exception of Fairfax, which currently has 198. The VDH classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the VDH COVID dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 8.3%, the highest since the end of August. Last week, the positivity rate was 7.5%. A month ago, it was 6.0%. All are down from the state's peak of 20.6% in April but up from the lowest: 3.7% in March.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.