Virginia's Electoral College votes are formally cast for Joe Biden

Virginia's 13 Electoral College votes were officially cast for President-elect Joe Biden on Monday, a formality that marks the end of the 2020 presidential contest in the state.

Virginia, long thought of as a swing state, went decisively for Biden this election. Biden claimed an early victory in Virginia on Nov. 3, attracting 54% of the vote.

The state's electors are chosen by the party whose candidate attracted a majority of the vote. Among the Democrats casting Electoral College votes Monday was Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker, who presided over the proceedings held inside the House chamber at the Virginia Capitol.

One of the electors thanked Biden as she cast her vote. "I ... use my vote for Joseph R. Biden of the state of Delaware. And I want to thank him for using his power to empower women," said Leah Pence of Page County.

Some Republicans in the state, notably state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, and Rep.-elect Bob Good, R-5th, have alleged unfounded claims of voter fraud in the presidential election.

Despite ongoing disputes in other states, Virginia's 13 votes are now sealed in envelopes headed to respective government leaders and record-keepers.