Virginia's fourth case of UK COVID variant is northwest Virginia resident who traveled outside U.S.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of Wednesday, about 10% of positive samples have been received by the state lab. That's expected to increase through collaboration with other labs across the state for a clearer representation of variant circulation in Virginia.

While research is ongoing, early data has raised concerns that the mutation could evade the vaccine's defenses. Striking an even deeper worry is preliminary evidence showing the U.K. variant is nearly 70% more contagious and could infect children at the same rates as adults.

Vaccines for people under the age of 16 have not yet been approved.

While the Modern and Pfizer shots appears to protect against the U.K. variant, the leading vaccine manufacturers have announced a lowered efficacy rate against the South African variant. Moderna is now testing whether adding an additional dose to the current two-shot regimen could boost immunity.

Since the first documentation in the U.K. in December, the variant has been reported in at least 72 countries. The initial known report in the U.S. was on Dec. 29.

As of Tuesday, the latest federal available data, 33 states have reported the U.K. variant for a total of 541 cases.