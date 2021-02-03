Virginia's fourth case of UK COVID variant is northwest Virginia resident who traveled outside U.S.

Following international travel, a resident from northwest Virginia has become the fourth known case in state of the fast-spreading COVID-19 mutation first identified in the United Kingdom called B.1.1.7. The first was on Jan. 25.
Public health experts suspect undetected variants could be widespread across the country, fueling the urgency for residents to wear masks, continue social distancing and stay home if infected. Reports of the mutation, which originated in the U.K., have indicated the potential to cause more severe illness than other variants.
Three of the four COVID-19 mutation cases identified in the state are in the Northern region, the Virginia Department of Health and the state's Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services said Wednesday in a press release.
DCLS confirmed the cases using genetic sequencing, which provides a blueprint of the virus. This division is one of the first public health labs in the country to use the technology to track how the virus is transmitted and evolving throughout Virginia.
"With our surveillance efforts, it is likely that additional cases will continue to be identified in Virginia," the release said.
As of Wednesday, about 10% of positive samples have been received by the state lab. That's expected to increase through collaboration with other labs across the state for a clearer representation of variant circulation in Virginia.
While research is ongoing, early data has raised concerns that the mutation could evade the vaccine's defenses. Striking an even deeper worry is preliminary evidence showing the U.K. variant is nearly 70% more contagious and could infect children at the same rates as adults.
Vaccines for people under the age of 16 have not yet been approved.
While the Modern and Pfizer shots appears to protect against the U.K. variant, the leading vaccine manufacturers have announced a lowered efficacy rate against the South African variant. Moderna is now testing whether adding an additional dose to the current two-shot regimen could boost immunity.
Since the first documentation in the U.K. in December, the variant has been reported in at least 72 countries. The initial known report in the U.S. was on Dec. 29.
As of Tuesday, the latest federal available data, 33 states have reported the U.K. variant for a total of 541 cases.
