Virginia's General Assembly returned to Richmond -- but did little

They came, convened and couldn’t compromise when the General Assembly gathered for its last big task of the 2022 special session, a daylong meeting that will cost taxpayers $46,195.88.

They were in Richmond to elect a judge of the State Corporation Commission — Virginia’s unique fourth branch of government, which oversees a wide range of business activity, from electric monopolies to banks to incorporation.

House Republicans wanted their candidate and state Senate Democrats wanted theirs, and neither was ready to budge.

Senate Democrats had advanced longtime lobbyist Phil Abraham as a compromise candidate, as he was four years ago during the stalemate over a successor to SCC Judge James Dimitri after his retirement in early 2018. The House favored Meade Browder, senior assistant attorney general and consumer counsel, but Senate leaders in both parties objected, according to a source close to the negotiations.

And they couldn’t even agree on whether to put an end to the special session.

The GOP-led House decided, on a party-line vote, to adjourn “sine die,” which means putting an end to the special session, while the Senate voted to adjourn subject to recall by its Democratic dominated Rules Committee.

“The main reason is we are done with our business,” said House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah County.

“There’s nothing left that we can accomplish it appears during this special session,” he said. “We’ve done the budget. We’ve done those extra bills. We elected all the judges that we can fill vacancies for. And there’s an impasse on the State Corporation Commission.”

Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said the House can’t shut down the General Assembly on its own.

“They can’t adjourn sine die without us, that’s how it is,” Saslaw snapped. “It is going to go to court, I suspect.”

As a matter of practical politics, it is the majority party in each body that gets to put forward names for the three SCC judgeships. The House and Senate often disagree, even when both chambers are controlled by the same party.

It is rare that the issue is ever one of regulatory or political philosophy in a legislature that has overwhelmingly voted to limit the SCC’s authority over electric rates and is generally close to unanimous on the banking and insurance matters that the SCC also oversees.

“I think the main thing is we want to avoid having anyone who’s hyperpartisan,” said House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott County.

As a former chair of the House Commerce and Labor Committee, Kilgore has played a leading role for many years in writing the laws the SCC enforces.

Asked if the real issue behind the impasse over the SCC was who gets to have the deciding voice, Kilgore grinned and said: “Yeah, I guess.”

In the background over the split about adjourning, is the power of the governor to make interim appointments when the General Assembly is not in session — as well as the power to set special elections.

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, Senate president pro tempore, said that with the impasse of the SCC judgeship Senate Democrats were unwilling to adjourn. That would give Youngkin the power to fill the vacancy or set special elections for other assembly seats that potentially could become open.

Because the General Assembly was in special session, Speaker Gilbert was able to set a special election to fill the Northern Virginia House seat that Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, resigned this week. Gilbert set the special election for Jan. 10, the day before the session begins.

If the House’s sine die adjournment stands, it would be the governor who sets a special election for a state Senate seat if state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach defeats Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, in November.

It’s not the first time the chambers have split over adjournment. For instance, in 2015, the Senate adjourned sine die — cutting off Republican efforts to elect a justice to replace an interim Supreme Court pick by then-governor Terry McAuliffe.

At the time, then-Senate Majority Leader Thomas Norment Jr., R-James City, and then-House Speaker William Howell, R-Stafford issued a statement saying that Democratic leadership in the Senate “violated the Constitution.”

Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, echoed that on Wednesday.

“Some folks ... may not feel comfortable voting on a potentially unconstitutional motion,” Simon said.

He said adjourning sine die would allow Youngkin to make interim appointments. Simon noted that one of Youngkin’s appointees, Ann McLean, recently resigned from the Historic Resources Board following remarks she’d made around the Confederacy and slavery and that Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene generated a backlash after questioning racial disparities in health care.

On Wednesday the General Assembly did elect circuit court judges for an eight-county Southside judicial district and the district covering Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Lawmakers also elected a general district court judge for the Loudoun-based district and a judge for the juvenile and domestic relations court in the Southside district.

House Democrats also fired the first shots in what promises to be heated rhetoric over abortion, as Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republican legislators consider alternatives to change Virginia’s current law, which allows for abortions under any circumstances until the end of the second trimester, or within the first 26 weeks of pregnancy.

Abortion in the third trimester is legal only if three physicians attest that it is necessary to save the woman’s life or if continuing the pregnancy would “irremediably impair” her physical or mental health.

Youngkin has said he will seek to bar most abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in jeopardy.

“We’ve been seeing an agenda marked by cruelty,” said Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News.

“Women are dying because politicians are sticking to their talking points,” she said.

Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk, fired back, referring to a failed 2019 bill that would have eased Virginia restrictions on third-trimester abortions.