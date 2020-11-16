Virginia's new COVID restrictions started Monday: 4k people OK at amusement parks; 25 limit for groups - here’s what they are.

The lack of response from the office — and the governor’s decision to release the new guidelines in a video message and news release, rather than at a news conference where reporters could ask questions — meant media outlets struggled to get clarification, and therefore report, whom the 25-person limits would affect.

As a result, some localities, including the city of Richmond, had incorrect guidelines on their own websites for several hours Friday. Some media outlets opted against reporting guideline specifics, as they were unavailable.

Many other outlets attempted to share updates via social media or bolded text and clarifications on their websites.

In at least once instance, a reporter for a television station in the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia tweeted Sunday morning at Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky, asking her to reply to an email about which types of businesses were included.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, Yarmosky tweeted: “It’s important to note that the 25 person gathering ban, as always, applies to gatherings. That means parties, celebrations, or group hangouts — it does not apply to religious services, employment settings, retail stores, or school classrooms.” But questions remained pertaining to any business or guideline omitted from Yarmosky’s list.