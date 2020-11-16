Virginia's new COVID restrictions started Monday. Here’s what they are – and who they impact

The lack of response from the office – and the governor’s decision to release the new guidelines in a video message and news release, rather than at a press conference where reporters could ask questions – meant media outlets struggled to get clarification – and therefore report - who the 25-person limits would affect.

As a result, some localities, including the city of Richmond, had incorrect guidelines on their own websites for several hours Friday. Some media outlets opted against reporting guideline specifics, as they were unavailable. Many other outlets attempted to share updates via social media or bolded text and clarifications on their websites. In at least once instance, a reporter for a television station in D.C. and Northern Virginia tweeted Sunday morning at Northam spokesperson Alena Yarmosky, asking her to reply to an email about which types of businesses were included.