Virginia's new political district maps will be drawn by justices, not the legislature; here’s how Tuesday’s election could impact the maps

One or both special masters can make a written request to the court to hold public hearings, which will be recorded and posted on the court's website.

Chambers said the rules issued by the court offer a sense of what is going to happen. "Although I'm not sure that it completely tells us what's going to happen. They're just acting as the commission, frankly. They have to follow the law but there's not a case in front of them. So they're just drawing these maps like any other group of seven people would draw the maps."

"I am sure that they're going to draw maps that are legal, because they're smart and they're going to have smart counsel, but it's not as though the map they draw will be the Platonically perfect map — it's just going to be one of a number of maps that are legal and may be viewed as fair by some," he said.

Chambers said, "I suspect nobody on the court wants to do this." But, he added, "They still may be in the best position to do it."

While the special masters will have 30 days to come up with a map or maps for the justices, it is unclear how long the court will take to do the job.