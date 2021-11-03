Virginia's new political district maps will be drawn by justices, not the legislature; here’s how Tuesday’s election could impact the maps

Earlier this year the Virginia Supreme Court published five rules it would follow if tasked with redrawing the state's legislative and Congressional districts, a job that dropped in the justices' laps last week and that many believe they do not relish.
The rules generally outline how the process will work, but many of the details that will play a critical role as the judicial branch shapes the political map of the legislative branch remain unclear.
"We really are in largely uncharted territory," said Henry L. Chambers Jr., a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law who has researched Virginia's redistricting scheme that was approved by voters in a Constitutional amendment last year. The amendment created the Virginia Redistricting Commission, which wound up deadlocked and unable to redraw districts using the new census data.
The job may have become even messier for the court in light of Tuesday's elections, said Chambers on Wednesday.
"Until last night, Virginia could have been thought to be a blue state or one trending blue. That could have required maps with a blue tint in order to comply with Virginia law, which notes: 'A map of districts shall not, when considered on a statewide basis, unduly favor or disfavor any political party," he said.
However, Tuesday's election returns may require maps that are "pure purple," he said. "Resolving that issue is a matter of politics and policy that arguably derailed the Virginia Redistricting Commission. Addressing the issue may leave the justices tearing out their hair or, at least, vigorously rubbing their chins," said Chambers.
Until Tuesday, it appeared Virginia was a blue state, said Chambers. But based on the election results, there is a strong argument that the state is purple and redistricting is a more complex undertaking.
The high court got the task when the bipartisan commission failed in a partisan deadlock. The justices will not be acting like a court when they take up redistricting; they will be acting like a commission. "I don't think they have ever stepped in and needed to draw a map from scratch," he said.
The rules call for leaders in the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates to submit a list of three or more nominees for "special masters" within seven days, which ended Monday. Two special masters will be selected by a majority vote of the justices to assist them in redrawing the districts.
On Monday, the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus announced it had nominated three candidates with academic backgrounds and experience as special masters in Virginia and elsewhere. Republican and House Democratic nominees were not available.
The Supreme Court rules say that one or both of the special masters appointed by the court can request records — including maps, proposals and transcripts — from the Virginia Redistricting Commission, the General Assembly and the Division of Legislative Services.
The public will be able to submit comment to the court via letters addressed to the court clerk.
One or both special masters can make a written request to the court to hold public hearings, which will be recorded and posted on the court's website.
Chambers said the rules issued by the court offer a sense of what is going to happen. "Although I'm not sure that it completely tells us what's going to happen. They're just acting as the commission, frankly. They have to follow the law but there's not a case in front of them. So they're just drawing these maps like any other group of seven people would draw the maps."
"I am sure that they're going to draw maps that are legal, because they're smart and they're going to have smart counsel, but it's not as though the map they draw will be the Platonically perfect map — it's just going to be one of a number of maps that are legal and may be viewed as fair by some," he said.
Chambers said, "I suspect nobody on the court wants to do this." But, he added, "They still may be in the best position to do it."
While the special masters will have 30 days to come up with a map or maps for the justices, it is unclear how long the court will take to do the job.
"I'm not sure they have an absolute limit on when they get the maps out," said Chambers. There are no more elections, even primaries, until next spring. But he said, "I suspect they will want to get them out as quickly as possible just to provide as much time as possible for folks to look over them."
The Senate Democratic Caucus urged the process to be as transparent as possible. Sen Scott A. Surovell, D-Fairfax, said in a statement that "a public docketing system will allow the public to easily see every comment that is filed with the Supreme Court without having to make a trip to the Clerk’s Office."
The caucus proposed there be a briefing schedule, public hearings, and an internet-based docketing system to maximize the transparency of the court proceeding.
Prior to last year's Constitutional amendment, the General Assembly redrew new districts every 10 years. In 2011, however, things did not go smoothly. After a court battle, a special master redrew many of the House of Delegates districts drawn by the General Assembly and the state's Congressional districts were redrawn a year late, in 2012.
The hope for this year was that a bipartisan commission could draw up districts that would avoid the problems of 2011 and take into account changes in state and federal law such as the U.S. Supreme Court's decision striking down the part of the Voting Rights Act requiring Virginia to obtain federal clearance of new districts to make sure they did not harm minority voters.
The 16-member commission, however, failed to get the job done, bumping it to the Virginia Supreme Court under the Constitutional amendment.
Bob Holsworth, a political analyst and a former dean at Virginia Commonwealth University, said the creation of the commission was unusual given that Democrats had control of both legislative chambers and the governor's office and could have done the job themselves.
"Enough Democrats voted for this commission that they eventually conceded the power to redraw these lines which is, I think, is pretty remarkable given the type of contentiousness that informs politics today. I think there are a number of Democrats who voted for that commission that really regret what they have done," he said.
He added, "It looks worse and worse when you see how many legislatures across the country are using this power to impact the 2022 Congressional election ... there are two seats here in Virginia that are highly-competitive and could switch, potentially, depending upon the redistricting."
Holsworth was critical of the Constitutional amendment drafted by the General Assembly. "The contraption that they devised, this commission, and put it in the Constitution, was simply unworkable. It was absolutely positively unworkable and I think that some of the leaders of the movement to do this were perfectly comfortable with the prospect of the court drawing the lines," said Holsworth.
"I do believe that the people who put this together — this commission — were perfectly comfortable with [the Supreme Court handling the redistricting]. I think in fact, that's what they impartially wanted," he said.
Once the new districts are drawn, said Holsworth, the next question is when to hold the next House of Delegates election — Tuesday's House elections were conducted in districts based on the old Census, not the new one.
"When do they run again? The people who [got] elected this time probably don't want to run again in 12 months given how much money they have spent on this one. But is it fair that you would have three years without having an election based on [new] maps. Do you wait until 2023 or not? And I don't know where that case would be taken," said Holsworth.
That question will be considered by a panel of three federal judges.
Holsworth said the worst possible outcome for the Virginia Supreme Court is that the redistricting results are perceived as a partisan enterprise. "Even though it's appointed by Republicans and it historically has been a relatively small "c," conservative court, it's not a court that invites itself into the political arena too often."
Some Democrats think the court may act in a partisan fashion, he said. "I'm not so sure about that. In fact, I think that's unlikely."
"I just think that they would not want to be perceived as just another part of the political circus," he said.
Holsworth noted that the court wants special masters with different political viewpoints to come up with a consensus map of some kind. He suspects the justices will interview the special master candidates to see if they can work together cooperatively and effectively.
"They would probably prefer to be making adjustments rather than a wholesale redrawing of the districts," said Holsworth.
"The challenge, though, is that these special masters face the same issues that stymied the commission: what is fair in terms of race; what is a fair map ... is a fair map one that gives each party a fair chance of winning or is it one that reflects the overall political leanings of the Commonwealth?"
The special masters will face the same issues as the commission faced. The Supreme Court, in some fashion, will have to ratify the answers to these challenging questions, said Holsworth.
Chambers agreed. The court, he said, is going to end up making policy through the redistricting process.
"Whether it comes down to whether we want more competitive districts or safe seats ... the Supreme Court's going to end up making that decision through the back door. So, they are going to end up making a lot of policy that they have no desire to make and that they didn't ask to make," he said.
If one or both sides do not like the results, he said, "all they are going to be able to do is sue."
There could be a problem with that, however. The federal courts will look at whether the Congressional districts comport with federal law or the U.S. Constitution, but are likely to defer to the Virginia Supreme Court on whether the maps comport with state law and the Virginia Constitution, said Chambers.
"I suspect they are going to do a solid job," said Chambers. "I suspect that some people are not going to be thrilled with the maps that come out because those maps won't be as favorable as some folks wanted them to be," he said.
"But at the end of the day, that's the process that people voted for," Chambers said.
