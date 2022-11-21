 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia's workforce programs could see sweeping restructuring

The Front Porch Cafe in Richmond’s East End is the flagship of nonprofit Church Hill Activities & Tutoring’s workforce development program for Church Hill youth. 

Virginia would get a new, central department responsible for the state’s efforts to connect employers and employees under a sweeping restructuring proposed by Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater.

The aim of the plan - which would require General Assembly approval - is to streamline access to job market information for people looking for work or training, as well as facilitating policy making and data sharing, Slater said.

The restructuring would also let the state set standard goals and measurements of how well various programs perform.

Youngkin plans major reform of Virginia's workforce development efforts

The new Department of Workforce Development and Advancement would take over 13 separate programs from eight separate agencies.

They account for the major part of the state’s $485 million-plus workforce efforts, now spread across a dozen agencies.

Slater said the result is a fragmented approach that frustrates efforts to coordinate and manage workforce efforts, a priority that Gov. Glenn Youngkin mentions in virtually all his public remarks.

The current range of programs is not well connected to what industries want, while people seeking work can be confused and discouraged because the different programs have so many different access pathways, Slater said.

Outdated technology that doesn’t connect well between agencies and a lack of good data are additional major problems, he said.

The reorganization would move management of major federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act programs, such as Job Corps and American Job Centers, from the Virginia Employment Commission and Virginia Community College Systems to the new department.

Lots of effort, limited results spark Youngkin's call to change workforce training

The separate Trade Adjustment Assistance program, meant for workers who lose jobs because of imported goods, as well as a veterans’ job program and another program focused on re-employment services would move from the Virginia Employment Commission, along with the commission’s Labor Market Information service, which gathers and distributes detailed job market data.

The commission then would be streamlined to focus on unemployment insurance.

The new department would also take over the apprenticeship program now run by the Department of Labor and Industry, as well as community colleges’ service linking students to job training and the State Council of Higher Education’s matching making service for businesses and students seeking work-related learning opportunities.

Job market data services from the Virginia Department of Education, the Virginia Office of Education Economics and the community college system would also move to the new department.

Tax credit programs, economic development grants related to job creation, specialized services for vocational rehabilitation for people with disabilities, high school career and technical education programs and the Virginia Values Veterans program would remain with their current state departments.

