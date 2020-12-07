VMI removes statue of Confederate Gen. 'Stonewall' Jackson

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Peay announced in July that the school would change some of its traditions, such as relocating an oath ceremony from the Civil War battlefield. But he said it would not remove the statue of Jackson, who owned enslaved people, or rethink the names of buildings honoring Confederate leaders.

“Unlike many communities who are grappling with icons of the past, VMI has direct ties to many of the historical figures that are the subject of the current unrest. Stonewall Jackson was a professor at VMI, a West Point graduate who served in combat in the Mexican War, a military genius, a staunch Christian, and yes, a Confederate General,” he wrote at the time.

Change was also slow to come to VMI in the 1990s, when the school spent six years and millions of dollars in a high-profile fight against federal efforts to force it to admit women.

In 2015, VMI did away with requiring freshmen to salute the statue each time they passed it, Wyatt said.