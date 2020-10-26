VMI superintendent resigns a week after Gov. Northam ordered investigation into racism claims

Virginia Military Institute's top official resigned Monday, a week after Gov. Ralph Northam announced an investigation into the school's culture and policies following reports of racism that received national attention.
Retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III submitted his resignation letter as superintendent, which the board of visitors accepted "with deep regret," board President John Boland said in a statement.
In his resignation letter to the president of the board of visitors, Peay wrote that Gov. Northam’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, informed him on Friday that “the governor and certain legislative leaders had lost confidence in my leadership as Superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute and desired my resignation. Therefore, effective today, 26 October 2020, I hereby resign.”
Peay served as superintendent of the state-supported military college for more than 17 years.
"General Peay is a great American, patriot, and hero," Boland said. "He has profoundly changed our school for the better in all respects."
Boland said the board will "immediately turn its attention to the search for our new superintendent." In the meantime, VMI's website by midmorning showed that Brig. Gen. Robert “Bob” Moreschi, deputy superintendent for academics and dean of the faculty, will serve as acting superintendent. Moreschi has been at VMI for 16 years, where he has headed the economics and business department.
VMI was thrown into the national spotlight once again last week after the Washington Post published a report detailing allegations of systemic racism experienced by Black cadets. A week ago, Northam and 10 other state leaders co-wrote a letter to the board of visitors ordering an independent, third-party investigation due to "our deep concerns about the clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism."
In response, Boland wrote a response that pledged VMI's full cooperation but categorically denied that systemic racism exists on campus.
“Virtually all colleges in the 50 states can point to inappropriate behavior by their students or faculty members. VMI is not immune,” Boland wrote. “However, systemic racism does not exist here and a fair and independent review will find that to be true.”
In his statement announcing Peay's resignation, Boland indirectly referenced the scrutiny that VMI faces.
"I ask that our alumni remain focused on the positive mission and support the Institute and Board as we secure a future in which the Institute continues to contribute in unique and vital ways to our nation and state," Boland wrote.
