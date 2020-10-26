VMI superintendent resigns a week after Gov. Northam ordered investigation into racism claims

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Boland said the board will "immediately turn its attention to the search for our new superintendent." In the meantime, VMI's website by midmorning showed that Brig. Gen. Robert “Bob” Moreschi, deputy superintendent for academics and dean of the faculty, will serve as acting superintendent. Moreschi has been at VMI for 16 years, where he has headed the economics and business department.

VMI was thrown into the national spotlight once again last week after the Washington Post published a report detailing allegations of systemic racism experienced by Black cadets. A week ago, Northam and 10 other state leaders co-wrote a letter to the board of visitors ordering an independent, third-party investigation due to "our deep concerns about the clear and appalling culture of ongoing structural racism."

In response, Boland wrote a response that pledged VMI's full cooperation but categorically denied that systemic racism exists on campus.