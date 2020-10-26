VMI superintendent resigns a week after Gov. Northam ordered investigation into racism claims

J. H. Binford Peay III has resigned from his post as superintendent of Virginia Military Institute.

The VMI Board of Visitors announced the resignation in a news release on Monday.

Peay's resignation comes a week after Gov. Ralph Northam, a VMI graduate, ordered an independent investigation of the school after Black cadets and alumni spoke out about racism they endured at the college.

Here's the full text of the VMI news release:

Today, our Superintendent tendered his resignation to the Board of Visitors. We accepted it with deep regret.

General Peay has served VMI as superintendent exceptionally well for more than 17 years. General Peay is a great American, patriot, and hero. He has profoundly changed our school for the better in all respects.

General Peay and his wife Pamela serve as a model of dedicated service to our nation and the Commonwealth.

We wish them well in their future endeavors.