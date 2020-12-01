Warner, Spanberger help lead push for $908 billion COVID relief package

"This kind of compromise is probably the only thing that can get through," Sabato said in an interview on Tuesday.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., called the proposed framework "promising" during a press briefing on Tuesday, but acknowledged, "I wished the package was larger."

"The bottom line is we've got to get a deal through the Democratic House and the Republican Senate, and that means everybody's got to give," Kaine said.

Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, said he would reserve judgment until he digests the details of the proposed framework, but he warned that he "won't support it" if it includes immunity for businesses from liability related to COVID-19, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has insisted upon.

The proposed framework would suspend liability litigation over COVID-19 precautions for six months, which Romney said would give states "enough time to put in place their own protections."

Funds for governments