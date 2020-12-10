Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials will be giving an update on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia. The update begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Watch Gov. Northam's COVID-19 update for Thursday
