Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials will be giving an update on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia. The update begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Watch Gov. Northam's update on the coronavirus
Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday afternoon announced new COVID-19 restrictions for the state, limiting certain gatherings to 25 people indoors and…
