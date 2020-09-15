 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Gov. Northam's update on the coronavirus
0 comments
breaking featured

Watch Gov. Northam's update on the coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials will be giving an update Tuesday on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia.

The live stream will appear below once it begins. You may need to hit refresh in your browser at 2 p.m. to get the stream to show up.

Jump to the 7-minute mark for the start of Northam's comments.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News