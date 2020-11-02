Join us Tuesday night starting at 8:30 p.m. for live video featuring up-to-the-minute election results from around the region, as well as expert opinion and special guests.
Watch live Richmond Times-Dispatch coverage of Election Night results
-
-
- 1
- 1 min to read
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tempers flared Sunday as a “Trump train” of cars tried to pass Lee Circle along Monument Avenue and clashed with opposing protesters, drawing …
Virginia Military Institute’s dilemma poses the essential question of this moment of racial reckoning: Can institutions steeped in systemic ra…
The giant Confederate battle flag in Stafford County is coming down.
Virginia DMVs are on a nearly 5 month backlog. Visits are by appointment-only - and most don't have openings until 2021
Pre-pandemic, Virginia DMV saw 17,700 people daily across 75 centers. Now, on average, the DMV is serving 11,000 people per day across 73 centers - and Virginia DMV does not have an estimation of when the agency will catch up.
The North Carolina pastor accused of urinating on a Delta airline passenger two weeks ago has been identified, authorities said Tuesday.
Jerry Falwell Jr. has sued Liberty University, alleging the evangelical school founded by his late father damaged his reputation after he resi…
UPDATE: Police say elderly couple found shot to death in Spotsylvania hospital died in murder-suicide
An 80-year-old Spotsylvania County man shot and killed his wife in her room at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on Friday morning before taking his own life moments later, authorities said.
Richmond judge sides with governor on order to take down Lee Monument; plaintiffs will appeal ruling
A Richmond Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to take down the Robert E. Lee monument, holding that a…
More than 50 residents in the area near the Robert E. Lee monument plan to file a brief with the Virginia Supreme Court supporting Gov. Ralph …
Richmond judge sides with governor on order to take down Lee Monument; plaintiffs will appeal ruling
A Richmond Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Gov. Ralph Northam’s order to take down the Robert E. Lee monument, holding that a…