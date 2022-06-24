 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

WATCH NOW: Abortion advocates hold press conference in Virginia's Capitol Square

  • 0

Virginia abortion advocates held a press conference at the Bell Tower in Capitol Square in Richmond at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 24. 

The full livestream of the event appears above.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Roe v. Wade struck down: Ruling had secure abortion across the US 50 years ago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News