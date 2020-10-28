WATCH NOW: As Southwest Va. cases rise, state officials discourage family gatherings flouting health precautions

Small family gatherings that include people from different households coming close without masks may be to blame, in part, for increased community spread of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia, state officials said Wednesday.

Without citing specific data, Gov. Ralph Northam and state Health Secretary Daniel Carey said anecdotal evidence from the state’s contact tracing efforts shows community spread among extended families that have come together without following health precautions.

“When we talk to our contact tracers, they tell us it was a group of four or five people that had dinner,” Carey said. “Can you do it safely? Yes, you can keep your mask on. Yes, you can keep 6 feet. Yes, you can use hand sanitizer frequently. But coming together as an extended family, as if you're in one household, it does present risk.”

The warning comes as the holiday season ramps up and the weather cools, offering fewer opportunities for gatherings outdoors, where the virus can spread less easily.

Virginia overall stands apart from most other states, with the number of new cases staying low amid heightened testing capacity. A closer look at trends in the state’s regions shows a growing number of cases in Southwest Virginia and a comparably milder increase in the state’s central region, which includes the Richmond metro area.