WATCH NOW: As Southwest Va. cases rise, state officials discourage family gatherings flouting health precautions

Small family gatherings that include people from different households coming close without masks may be to blame, in part, for increased community spread of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia, state officials said Wednesday.
Without citing specific data, Gov. Ralph Northam and state Health Secretary Daniel Carey said anecdotal evidence from the state’s contact tracing efforts shows community spread among extended families that have come together without following health precautions.
“When we talk to our contact tracers, they tell us it was a group of four or five people that had dinner,” Carey said. “Can you do it safely? Yes, you can keep your mask on. Yes, you can keep 6 feet. Yes, you can use hand sanitizer frequently. But coming together as an extended family, as if you're in one household, it does present risk.”
The warning comes as the holiday season ramps up and the weather cools, offering fewer opportunities for gatherings outdoors, where the virus can spread less easily.
Virginia overall stands apart from most other states, with the number of new cases staying low amid heightened testing capacity. A closer look at trends in the state’s regions shows a growing number of cases in Southwest Virginia and a comparably milder increase in the state’s central region, which includes the Richmond metro area.
New cases in the central region have risen in the last two weeks, but the positivity rate - the share of positive tests among everyone tested - remains at around 5%, in line with guidance from public health experts.
In the state’s Southwest region, the number of new cases has been steadily increasing over the last month. Over the last week, the region averaged 355 new cases per day, higher than any other region. The positivity rate in Southwest Virginia is roughly 8%, with some areas averaging 9%.
“While our numbers look pretty good overall, we have to consider the differences across regions of the commonwealth,” Northam said. “Our public health experts are clear." The spread in the region "is driven in part by small family gatherings. I strongly urge everyone in the Southwest to look at these numbers and step up your precautions.”
Northam said the ongoing spread in Southwest Virginia may also be connected to travel across state lines. Neighboring Tennessee and Kentucky are seeing COVID-19 spikes.
Northam said he is not at the moment planning to levy additional restrictions on the state or any particular region, but added that his administration is working with local health officials to encourage safe behaviors, boost testing and sanction businesses not complying with COVID-19 rules. Over the last week, Northam said, four Richmond-area restaurants faced disciplinary action from the state.
“I know that many people are tired of COVID restrictions. We are all tired of not having social get-togethers, not going to see sports or shows, not having the regular interactions that we count on in our lives,” Northam said.
“Most people are doing the right thing. And they are tired of seeing other folks disregard the rules, and disregard the health and safety of other people.”
