WATCH NOW: Bill to define sexual and workplace harassment in Va. is facing opposition

The legislation defines workplace harassment, which is based on protected classes like race, religion or age. Workplace harassment includes sexual harassment, which the bill defines — like federal law does — as quid pro quo harassment or a work environment so hostile that it affects an employee’s job.

The original intent of the bills was not to address when employers would be liable for harassment. But because of concerns by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the bills were amended to address that with language the chamber felt would protect employers.

While backers of the legislation had concerns about importing that language, based on federal standards, into Virginia law, some of them still believe the legislation would be an improvement.

The legislation would apply to businesses with five or more employees. Some Democratic senators have been opposed, even with the chamber’s concern about employer liability addressed.

McClellan’s bill came under scrutiny at the Feb. 3 meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Democratic senators who are lawyers posed hypothetical questions about how the bill would affect employers.

“I just want this bill to go away,” Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who owns a small law firm with his wife, said at the hearing.