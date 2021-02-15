WATCH NOW: Bills on educators' cultural competency pass both chambers of Virginia legislature

Legislation backed by Gov. Ralph Northam that would require teachers to complete cultural competency training to keep their license is on the fast track to becoming law.
Identical bills sponsored by Del. Clinton Jenkins, D-Suffolk, and Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, cleared both legislative chambers Monday and will head to Northam's desk for approval.
HB1904 and SB1196 would require all teacher, principal, and superintendent evaluations to consider cultural competency. The legislation charges the Virginia Board of Education with creating minimum standards for what competency would entail. Additionally, any history teacher seeking a license would have to have an endorsement in teaching African American History.
The effort to demand a culturally competent teacher workforce in Virginia was born two years ago in response to a scandal over racist photos in Northam’s medical school yearbook. Northam eventually admitted to wearing blackface as Michael Jackson during a costume contest, launched an apology tour, and invited scrutiny of the state’s contribution to systemic racism.
The Virginia Commission on African American History Education was formed and found the state’s public schools were doing a subpar job of teaching Black history to students. In an 81-page report, members called the teachings of Black history ‘incomplete’ and ‘tainted with a master narrative that marginalized or erased the presence of non-Europeans from the American landscape.'”
Among the commission’s recommendations was to require cultural competency as part of an accountability measure for teachers. It defines cultural competence as an awareness of one's own cultural identity. Teachers who are culturally competent should be able to be "culturally responsive" to students who are marginalized by race.
The measures sparked controversy and debate in committees with some lawmakers questioning the proposals' impact.
The voted were split on Monday: SB1196 passed the House 57-43, and HB1904 passed the Senate in a 21-18 vote.
“I get concerned that I have a department of education that’s going to push down an indoctrination,” said Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, who is also running for lieutenant governor, during a Jan. 18 meeting of the House’s Education committee.
Those concerns are not unique to Virginia.
In 2019, the New York Times released the 1619 Project, which argues that the founding of the United States didn't begin in 1776, the year the Declaration of Independence was signed. The project asserts there is no part of this country's history untouched by chattel slavery, and the country's true founding was in 1619, when enslaved Africans first arrived to in Virginia.
Many school systems began to implement the project in their curricula. In response, former President Donald Trump pushed back against the project and threatened to take federal funding from school systems who implemented the project. Virginia has not passed any legislation banning the project or others like it.
However, lawmakers in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Missouri have introduced legislation that would ban the project.
(804) 649-6948