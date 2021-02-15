WATCH NOW: Bills on educators' cultural competency pass both chambers of Virginia legislature

Among the commission’s recommendations was to require cultural competency as part of an accountability measure for teachers. It defines cultural competence as an awareness of one's own cultural identity. Teachers who are culturally competent should be able to be "culturally responsive" to students who are marginalized by race.

The measures sparked controversy and debate in committees with some lawmakers questioning the proposals' impact.

The voted were split on Monday: SB1196 passed the House 57-43, and HB1904 passed the Senate in a 21-18 vote.

“I get concerned that I have a department of education that’s going to push down an indoctrination,” said Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, who is also running for lieutenant governor, during a Jan. 18 meeting of the House’s Education committee.

Those concerns are not unique to Virginia.

In 2019, the New York Times released the 1619 Project, which argues that the founding of the United States didn't begin in 1776, the year the Declaration of Independence was signed. The project asserts there is no part of this country's history untouched by chattel slavery, and the country's true founding was in 1619, when enslaved Africans first arrived to in Virginia.