Watch now: Bodycam footage shows Fluvanna County deputy rescuing elderly woman from fire

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office on Monday released dramatic body camera footage of deputies rescuing a woman from a house fire. 

Dispatchers at about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday received a call of a structure fire with a person trapped inside. Deputies arrived at the property on Old Fork Lane in the Cunningham area of Fluvanna County about eight minutes later, the sheriff's office said. 

The footage shows deputies going inside the house to rescue the woman. Because of heavy smoke, the deputies had to make several entries.  

The woman, 83, was immobile and had to be removed from the structure, which became engulfed in flames, officials said. 

The sheriff's office in a statement said deputies Frank Harris Jr., William White and Jordan Seay-Allen put their lives in danger. 

Fluvanna County

In this image provided by the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office, a home on Old Fork Lane that was damaged in a fire on Tuesday is shown. 

"Their heroic actions saved a life that morning and stand as a proud moment for the Sheriff's Office and Fluvanna County," the statement said. "A more formal acknowledgement of their service is being discussed, but their bravery deserves public acknowledgement."

The fire is still under investigation. The woman is still recovering from the fire. 

