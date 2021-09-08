Watch Now: Chiropractor from Richmond remembers how he 'just listened' to first responders he was there to help at Ground Zero after 9/11

Mark Guarino, a chiropractor from Glen Allen, remembers heading up to New York for a family funeral and a chiropractic seminar a few weeks after Sept. 11, 2001.

Originally from about 20 miles outside of Manhattan in New Jersey, Guarino wanted to go into the city and help. Fellow chiropractor Dr. Jay Liss proposed they volunteer their services on the Red Cross Ship where first responders went to rest and recover in between shifts sorting through the rubble at Ground Zero.

Soon after, the two found themselves loading a chiropractic table into their car and driving through multiple police checkpoints, FEMA badges in hand, on their way to take the night shift adjusting police and firemen. Working from 10 p.m. into the early morning hours over the course of a few nights, and performing adjustments on 40-50 people per night, Guarino remembers feeling as if his real role there was to listen to the stories of the men and women who graced his table.

“Being a doctor," he said, "sometimes it’s teacher, sometimes it’s listener, and there were nights when I just listened to them get out what they saw, how they saw it, what it was like for them, and I just let them talk.”