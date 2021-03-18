Just In
WATCH NOW: COVID-19 deaths in Virginia's 10 most populous localities
Va. Parole Board scandal: Emails show former parole board chair turned off notifications to murder victim's grandmother
Esther Brown made it clear to the Virginia Parole Board that she never wanted her surrogate granddaughter’s killer to be released from prison.
It's quiet for now, but we're still watching for a severe weather threat to move into southern and eastern sections of Virginia by the evening.
After months of arguing, the governing body of the Republican Party of Virginia agreed on Friday evening to nominate their statewide candidate…
Gov. Ralph Northam has cleared the way for Virginia taxpayers to begin preparing their income tax returns, but the deadline could change becau…
WATCH NOW: Northam restores voting rights for 69,000 Virginians on probation for felonies, under new policy
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he is restoring the voting rights of 69,000 Virginians who completed their prison sentences for a fe…
Former ODU student gets 3 years in prison for role in swatting, fake bomb threats linked to white supremacists
FALLS CHURCH — A former Old Dominion University student who joined up with white supremacists in a swatting conspiracy that targeted a Black c…
A horrific accident that killed two people and caused a major area road to be closed for much of the day Sunday was caused when one of the victims got into the wrong travel lanes and collided head-on with another vehicle, state police said Monday.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday became one of more than 2 million Virginians to be vaccinated against COVID-19, opting for a dose manufactured by…
The judge denied both George Huguely’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus and his petition for a certificate of appealability, leaving only the U.S. Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Cuomo tries Northam's way