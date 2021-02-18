WATCH NOW: Democratic-led panel effectively kills bill seeking to boost diversity at Virginia Governor's schools

State data shows that 17% of the students from the contributing districts are Asian, while they make up 72% of the school’s enrollment. Meanwhile, nearly 12% of students from the feeder districts are Black and 27.3% are Hispanic.

Petersen said that TJ consisting largely of Asian students, who he pointed out look like his own children, is not because of any intentional policy, but instead, because those students qualified under the guidelines.

“A lot of these children are immigrants, children of immigrants, and they’ve focused on their academics and done well,” he said. “I am very concerned about passing policies which, for lack of better words, I hear the word ‘shaming’ a lot. That people who have been successful as immigrants are somehow overrepresented or overserved.

“I don’t believe that’s the case.”

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said she repeatedly heard from students at TJ and other governor’s schools who wanted to see more diversity. She also took aim at her colleagues for blocking those efforts.

“The issue at TJ actually came from students about the lack of diversity in their schools, and that they would like to have more diversity,” she said. “But there were problems in trying to get to that diversity, and that they want more.”